News

Pedestrian killed on Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove: police

Posted July 23, 2025 7:47 am
By Bob Rakow

A woman died Monday night when she was struck by a car on Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove, authorities said.

About 9:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicates the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle headed east on Ogden Avenue, authorities said.

The crash is under investigation by the Downers Grove Police Department and the DuPage M.E.R.I.T. Major Crash Reconstruction Team.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Downers Grove Police Department at (630) 434-5600.

Communities Content Providers Downers Grove News
