Nine adoptable pets coming to Anderson Humane from Texas

Nine animals, including cats, kittens and dogs, will fly from Texas to Illinois on Thursday and be housed at Anderson Humane in South Elgin. Courtesy of Anderson Humane

Nine furry, four-legged Texans will arrive in Illinois on Thursday in what is hoped will be their final stop before finding their forever home.

To alleviate overcrowding in an Austin animal shelter following the devastating floods in Texas, Anderson Humane in South Elgin will pick up the cats, kittens and dogs from the Austin Pets Alive! shelter from the Aurora Airport on Thursday afternoon.

While the animals are not direct flood victims, their relocation to Anderson Humane provides space in Texas shelters for pets who are waiting to reunite with their displaced families.

Niles will be arriving at Anderson Humane in South Elgin on Thursday in hopes of finding a new family. Courtesy of Anderson Humane

“By giving these animals a place here, we’re helping families who’ve lost nearly everything keep the one thing they shouldn’t have to lose — their beloved pets,” Dean Daubert, President and CEO of Anderson Humane, said in a news release.

Daubert said the animals coming to Anderson were carefully selected by the team at Austin Pets Alive! to ensure they were suitable for transport and adoption.

Once they arrive on Thursday, the animals will receive wellness checks and plenty of attention from staff and volunteers at Anderson to get them acclimated and ready for adoption.

“This is what we mean when we say respect, protect, connect,” Daubert said of their motto. “It’s not just our mission. It’s our privilege. These animals represent hope, resilience and the power of partnership.”

Anderson Humane invites the public to follow the animals’ journey on social media (@ahconnects on all platforms) and support their care through donations, fostering or adoption. More information is available on ahconnects.org.