Motorcyclist killed in St. Charles-area crash

A 19-year-old man died Tuesday in a crash near St. Charles.

Angelo Bradley of St. Charles was driving a motorcycle north on Randall Road, at Red Gate Road, when he collided with a Range Rover SUV making a left turn onto Red Gate, according to a press release from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

It happened around 12:14 a.m.

There was damage to the rear right passenger panel, according to the news release.

Bradley was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

The Range Rover was driven by a 49-year-old Chicago woman, accompanied by two girls, ages 15 and 11.

The crash remains under investigation.