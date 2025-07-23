advertisement
News

Motorcyclist killed in St. Charles-area crash

Posted July 23, 2025 1:01 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A 19-year-old man died Tuesday in a crash near St. Charles.

Angelo Bradley of St. Charles was driving a motorcycle north on Randall Road, at Red Gate Road, when he collided with a Range Rover SUV making a left turn onto Red Gate, according to a press release from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

It happened around 12:14 a.m.

There was damage to the rear right passenger panel, according to the news release.

Bradley was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

The Range Rover was driven by a 49-year-old Chicago woman, accompanied by two girls, ages 15 and 11.

The crash remains under investigation.

