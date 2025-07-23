Joliet Slammers get boost from Bill Murray in attempt to set hot dog drop record
Wrapped hot dogs dropped from the sky onto the field as the Joliet Slammers took a swing at a Wiener Drop world record this week.
A total of 2,600 hot dogs were dropped Tuesday by helicopter, leaving players and employees to scoop them up and share them with the crowd.
The effort got a star boost from actor/comedian Bill Murray, a team co-owner who helped distribute the dogs to fans.
