Joliet Slammers get boost from Bill Murray in attempt to set hot dog drop record

Slammers co-owner Bill Murray joins team staff members distribute hot dogs to fans following the Wiener Drop World Record attempt, sponsored by Pabst Light, at Slammers Stadium on Tuesday. Laurie Fanelli for Shaw Local News Network

Wrapped hot dogs dropped from the sky onto the field as the Joliet Slammers took a swing at a Wiener Drop world record this week.

A total of 2,600 hot dogs were dropped Tuesday by helicopter, leaving players and employees to scoop them up and share them with the crowd.

The effort got a star boost from actor/comedian Bill Murray, a team co-owner who helped distribute the dogs to fans.

Joliet Slammers co-owner Bill Murray enjoys Tuesday’s game at Slammers Stadium, which featured the Wiener Drop World Record attempt. Laurie Fanelli for Shaw Local News Network

