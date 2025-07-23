Heat doesn’t stifle fun at the Lake County Fair
Despite the heat, crowds gathered Wednesday to get a taste of Americana with a long lineup of colorful and fun activities for the whole family at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
The 4-H animal judging started even before the gates opened at noon and continued throughout the day. The fair runs from noon through Sunday at 1060 E. Peterson Road.
Each day’s highlight in the grandstand arena, includes a demolition derby, motorcycle high air trick show, monster truck throw down and pro bull riding and barrel racing. The animal barns always are open for visitors and the midway rides and games start each day at noon.
For a complete list of events visit https://lcfair.com/2025.
