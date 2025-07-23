advertisement
News

Heat doesn’t stifle fun at the Lake County Fair

Posted July 23, 2025 6:12 pm
By

Despite the heat, crowds gathered Wednesday to get a taste of Americana with a long lineup of colorful and fun activities for the whole family at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

  Lumberjacks Britton Cook and Jordan Campbell, falling, compete in a log rolling contest during a Timberworks Lumberjack Show Wednesday at the opening day of the Lake County Fair in Grayslake. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

The 4-H animal judging started even before the gates opened at noon and continued throughout the day. The fair runs from noon through Sunday at 1060 E. Peterson Road.

  A 4-H goat looks over his temporary housing Wednesday at the opening day of the Lake County Fair in Grayslake. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

Each day’s highlight in the grandstand arena, includes a demolition derby, motorcycle high air trick show, monster truck throw down and pro bull riding and barrel racing. The animal barns always are open for visitors and the midway rides and games start each day at noon.

For a complete list of events visit https://lcfair.com/2025.

  Kenny Fellows, 5, of Elmhurst steers a John Deere tractor with help from Lake County Farm Heritage administrators Wednesday on the opening day of the Lake County Fair in Grayslake. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com
Article Categories
Counties Entertainment Festivals and Fairs Lake County News
