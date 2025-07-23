Heat doesn’t stifle fun at the Lake County Fair

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Clayton Olson of Burlington leans on a glass case of turtles at the opening day of the Lake County Fair Wednesday in Grayslake. He won the Grand Champion trophy in the foreground for Beginner Showmanship in a goats category earlier in the day. He was accepting donations for the care of the turtles but “All I have is two rocks in there,” he said of the red cup.

Despite the heat, crowds gathered Wednesday to get a taste of Americana with a long lineup of colorful and fun activities for the whole family at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Lumberjacks Britton Cook and Jordan Campbell, falling, compete in a log rolling contest during a Timberworks Lumberjack Show Wednesday at the opening day of the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

The 4-H animal judging started even before the gates opened at noon and continued throughout the day. The fair runs from noon through Sunday at 1060 E. Peterson Road.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A 4-H goat looks over his temporary housing Wednesday at the opening day of the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

Each day’s highlight in the grandstand arena, includes a demolition derby, motorcycle high air trick show, monster truck throw down and pro bull riding and barrel racing. The animal barns always are open for visitors and the midway rides and games start each day at noon.

For a complete list of events visit https://lcfair.com/2025.