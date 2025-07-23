Sugar Grove man charged in hit-and-run death of woman, 69

Marc Wiskur

Sugar Grove police have announced the arrest of Marc Wiskur, 47, in the hit-and-run death of a neighbor in October, according to a news release late Tuesday.

Elaine Zielke, 69, was struck by a car on Oct. 12, 2024, while walking her dog.

Wiskur turned himself in on a warrant. He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death, the release stated. The charge is a Class 1 felony, which, if convicted, carries a punishment of four to 15 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000 or 48 months of probation.

Wiskur was being held in Kane County jail, awaiting a detention hearing Wednesday, the release stated. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30.

Sugar Grove police and paramedics responded to Fays Lane about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12 for an accident with injuries and found Zielke in the street, the release stated.

Zielke, who lived nearby, died of her injuries the next day, Oct. 13.

Preliminary autopsy results determined that Zielke died from multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident, according to a release at the time.

Zielke had been out that night walking her dog when she was struck, family attorney George Acosta had said at the time.

During their investigation, police seized a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, obtained through a search warrant, the release stated.

Court records show a grand jury indicted Wiskur on July 11.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zielke family and everyone impacted by this tragic event,” the police release stated.