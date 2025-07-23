advertisement
Chicago White Sox

CHSN, WCIU agree to simulcast seven White Sox games, starting with Cubs series this weekend

Posted July 23, 2025 9:20 pm
Daily Herald Report

Chicago Sports Network and Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s WCIU, The U, have announced a new partnership to simulcast seven White Sox games this season, beginning with this weekend’s Crosstown Series against the Cubs.

With five of the seven simulcast games airing on Friday nights, this agreement gives CHSN a platform to showcase the final Friday Night All Access broadcasts of the season.

The full list of games to be simulcast on CHSN and The U as part of the seven-game agreement includes:

Friday, July 25 – 6:40 p.m. – vs. Chicago Cubs

Saturday, July 26 – 6:10 p.m. – vs. Chicago Cubs

Sunday, July 27 – 1:10 p.m. – vs. Chicago Cubs

Friday, Aug. 8 – 6:40 p.m. – vs. Cleveland Guardians

Friday, Aug. 22 – 6:40 p.m. – vs. Minnesota Twins

Friday, Aug. 29 – 6:40 p.m. – vs. New York Yankees

Friday, Sept. 19 – 6:40 p.m. – vs. San Diego Padres

