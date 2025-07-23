CHSN, WCIU agree to simulcast seven White Sox games, starting with Cubs series this weekend
Chicago Sports Network and Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s WCIU, The U, have announced a new partnership to simulcast seven White Sox games this season, beginning with this weekend’s Crosstown Series against the Cubs.
With five of the seven simulcast games airing on Friday nights, this agreement gives CHSN a platform to showcase the final Friday Night All Access broadcasts of the season.
The full list of games to be simulcast on CHSN and The U as part of the seven-game agreement includes:
Friday, July 25 – 6:40 p.m. – vs. Chicago Cubs
Saturday, July 26 – 6:10 p.m. – vs. Chicago Cubs
Sunday, July 27 – 1:10 p.m. – vs. Chicago Cubs
Friday, Aug. 8 – 6:40 p.m. – vs. Cleveland Guardians
Friday, Aug. 22 – 6:40 p.m. – vs. Minnesota Twins
Friday, Aug. 29 – 6:40 p.m. – vs. New York Yankees
Friday, Sept. 19 – 6:40 p.m. – vs. San Diego Padres