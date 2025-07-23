Geneva council adopts facilities master plan to address aging buildings

Geneva has adopted a facilities master plan that will guide officials as they decide what to do with aging municipal buildings, including city hall. Shaw Local News Network file photo

Geneva City Council members on Monday unanimously adopted a facilities master plan that will guide officials as they decide what to do with aging, obsolete buildings.

The document outlines possible plans for a new police station and a new Fire Station No. 2, a city hall renovation, and upgrades to public works and Fire Station No. 1.

The projected cost for all the projects would be $131.6 million to $138.9 million, with the recommendation that the work be done in phases.

City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins stated that the facilities master plan does not obligate the city to take any specific actions.

“But rather helps create a road map to achieve the city’s strategic goals for strong governance and quality infrastructure and services related to city facilities and the provision of services to the community,” Dawkins said.

Alderperson Dean Kilburg said the city’s municipal buildings are aged.

“Our facilities have become dated, in some instances obsolete, and it’s time we take a look at a very visionary plan that carries Geneva into the next half century,” Kilburg said. “What council needs to do is really determine a timeline and priority as it relates to these projects … which need to come first and which may not be as pressing a priority, that can come later.”

He said it could take five to 10 years to complete all the projects in the plan.

“I think for the community to support this plan, they need to know that we have a vision,” Kilburg said. “We’re not pulling a rabbit out of our hat.”

Alderperson Richard Marks said the facilities plan — created by FGM Architects and Leopardo Companies Inc. — is the fruition of five or more years of work.

“It’s a plan,” Marks said. “It’s not set in stone. It’s the goals of the city that we’re going for. It’s just a map that the council at this time has decided to take — which buildings should be worked on first — and that’s based upon feedback from citizens.”

The report was intended to show what it would cost to build new and bring other buildings up to code, Marks said.