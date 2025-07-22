Father of newborn identified as motorcyclist killed in Green Oaks crash

A motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday in Green Oaks has been identified as Dennis Lewis Jr., 35, of Round Lake Beach.

An autopsy Monday showed Lewis Jr., died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred about 2:35 p.m. at Route 176 and Bradley Road.

A preliminary investigation indicated Lewis was driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Route 176 approaching Bradley Road when it crashed into a 2008 Peterbilt semi carrying a trailer that had turned in front of him from the opposite direction to go north on Bradley Road.

Lewis Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck's driver, a 50-year-old McHenry man, was not injured and cooperated with authorities. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

According to a GoFundMe page to support Lewis’ family, he was on his way to the hospital to pick up his partner so the pair could bring their newborn daughter, Harley Rose, home together.

“His sudden passing has left a tremendous hole in our hearts and a heavy burden on the mother of his newborn, who is not navigating the unimaginable: caring for a brand-new baby while grieving the loss of her partner,” reads the GoFundMe page.

All funds will go toward funeral expenses and help care for Harley Rose, including baby essentials, immediate living expenses and future support, according to the page.