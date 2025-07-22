Dundee Township man charged with disseminating child sexual abuse images

Jason P. Vanderflute

A Dundee Township resident has been charged with three counts of disseminating videos depicting images of child sexual abuse, according to a press release from the Kane County state’s attorney’s and sheriff’s offices.

Jason P. Vanderflute, 52, also was charged July 9 with 10 counts of felony possession of images of child sexual abuse material and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, according to the release.

Authorities say Vanderflute possessed and disseminated multiple videos containing child sexual abuse material between May 16 and July 8.

The most serious charges he faces are the three dissemination of child abuse images, which are Class X felonies.

During a pretrial detention hearing on July 10, prosecutors argued that Vanderflute should remain in jail while his case is pending, to which the court agreed, according to the release. Vanderflute’s next court date is Aug. 20.

The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit did the investigation. The unit is a collaboration of the state’s attorney’s office and the Kane County sheriff’s office, which was launched in 2022, to keep children safe from sexual exploitation, according to the release.

According to court records, Vanderflute pleaded guilty to felony burglary in 2002 as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 30 months of probation, 180 days of electronic monitoring, and fined $5,450.