Dangerous heat wave expected to arrive in suburbs Wednesday morning

Extreme heat and humidity is expected to arrive in the Chicago area beginning Wednesday morning and last through Thursday. Courtesy of the National Weather Service

A potentially dangerous heat wave bringing temperatures in the upper 90s and “very humid” conditions that could push daily heat indexes over 105 degrees is expected to last from Wednesday morning through Thursday.

The National Weather Service has already issued an Extreme Heat Watch for some parts of the Chicago area as well as heat advisories in other parts of the area.

This two-day heat wave is similar to one experienced last month, Senior Meteorologist Brett Borchardt said. While people may be a little more acclimatized to heat later in the summer, this level is always a threat, he added.

“We don’t want to let our guard down,” Borchardt said. “Heat waves are common during July and August, so this one is right on schedule.”

While heat waves can last as long as five or six days, this week’s is expected to be of a more typical duration, he added.

Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the U.S., claiming hundreds of lives each year, experts say.

Health tips include staying hydrated by drinking before you’re thirsty, staying in air conditioning during the day, wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing, and avoiding outdoor activity during the warm part of the day.

For any job or athletic practice that must occur, participants are strongly advised to keep hydrated, find shade and take breaks as often as possible.

People should check on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning. Never leave pets or children unattended in a vehicle and look before you lock.

A threat of storms, which may be severe and cause torrential rainfall, increases Thursday night and continues into Friday. The storms are expected to drop temperatures into the mid-80s for a high, but the humidity will persist.

Before the heat wave, people should take time to gather the food, water and medicine they’ll need.

Know your local cooling shelters and other safe indoor locations, which often include libraries and police stations.

More tips on staying safe can be found at weather.gov/lot/heatprepare.