Buffalo Grove hears plan for 189-unit residential development

Rendering of the design of the townhouses in the proposed Kenley development in Buffalo Grove. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove and M/I Homes

An established homebuilder in the Chicago area is planning a residential development at Aptakisic and Prairie roads in Buffalo Grove.

M/I Homes wants to build 152 townhouse units and 37 single-family homes on approximately 35 acres in unincorporated Lake County on the 16000 block of Aptakisic Road in the Kenley Subdivision.

Buffalo Grove trustees Monday sent the project to the planning and zoning commission for review before it comes back to the village board for annexation proceedings.

Community Development Director Nicole Woods said the project will require annexation, a residential planned unit development, a zoning map amendment, a plat of subdivision, preliminary plan approval and potential variations.

Margaret Gienko, attorney for the homebuilder, which has completed projects in such areas as Des Plaines, North Aurora, South Elgin and Aurora, said the prices potentially range from $550,000 to $900,000.

She highlighted the multiuse path connecting to open space to the south and ranch-style units designed for empty nesters.

“Kenley was designed with Buffalo Grove's 2050 vision in mind, featuring open green spaces, central gathering areas and walkability throughout the community,” Gienko said.

Trustees responded positively, with Trustee Frank Cesario saying, “I really like how you embraced the green space.”

But trustees emphasized the need for an analysis of the development's effect on local school districts, particularly Aptakisic-Tripp Elementary District 102 and Stevenson High School District 125.

Trustee Joanne Johnson also raised concerns about proposed cross-access to the south via Margate Drive, allowing access to Aptakisic Road from the Old Farm Village subdivision.

“The continuation of Margate into Old Farm Village would mean opening up a road into a neighborhood that's been in existence for almost 40 years,” she said. “They are used to having a dead-end street, and this is going to change traffic on their street greatly.”

Traffic was a top concern among the board.

“My bigger issue is how in the world anybody is going to make a left turn onto Aptakisic Road without being killed,” Trustee David Weidenfeld, noting the 40 mph speed limit and requesting detailed traffic analysis.

Rendering of proposed attached single-family homes in the Kenley development on Aptakisic Road near Prairie Road. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove and M/I Homes