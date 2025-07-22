Boat destroyed in fire on Fox Lake
A boat was destroyed after catching fire on Fox Lake in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported at just after 1:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Antioch Fire Department. Firefighters arrived on scene and observed smoke coming from the boat, about 200 yards offshore. Crews deployed the department’s firefighting boat, extinguishing the blaze and bringing the boat to shore in roughly an hour.
There were no injuries reported to civilians or firefighters, but the boat was deemed a “total loss” by fire officials.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.