Aurora man gets 125 years for role in 2021 murder during attempted robbery

Michael E. James,

A man has been sentenced to 125 years in prison for his role in a 2021 murder in Aurora.

Michael E. James, 41, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on May 20 of nine counts of first-degree murder, and one count each of armed violence and residential burglary, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

During an attempted robbery at an Aurora apartment on Dec. 18, 2021, James fatally shot Edward Smith Jr., according to the state’s attorney’s office. James was with a co-defendant at the time of the murder, authorities said.

“This defendant and his coconspirator picked an entirely innocent victim completely unknown to them and ended his life due to their own selfishness,” Belshan said in a release. “Their plan did not work and Edward Smith paid the ultimate price for their actions. Thankfully, both this defendant and his co-defendant have now been held accountable and Edward Smith’s family now has the justice they deserve.”

Judge David Kliment sentenced James to 75 years in prison for the first-degree murder conviction. James must serve the entire sentence.

Kliment sentenced James to 35 years for the armed violence conviction, which is to be served at least 85% and consecutively to the murder sentence, according to the release. Kliment also sentenced James to an additional 15 years for residential burglary, which is to be served at least 50% and consecutively to the other sentences.

Assistant state’s attorneys David Belshan, Katy Flannagan and Tyler Cox prosecuted the case against James.

James receives credit for 1,189 days spent in Kane County jail since his arrest.