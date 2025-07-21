advertisement
News

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with dump truck near Arlington Heights

Posted July 21, 2025 7:42 am
Jake Griffin
 

A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash today on Route 53 near Rand Road in Arlington Heights after colliding with a dump truck.

Illinois State Police officials said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 53 just before 1:30 a.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Route 53 was shut down in both directions for nearly six hours, but all lanes have since reopened.

