Lombard house uninhabitable after fire

No one was injured in a Saturday morning fire that left a house uninhabitable in Lombard, authorities said Monday.

Lombard firefighters responded at about 5:10 a.m. to the report of a house fire on the 500 block of West Edgewood Road. When crews arrived at 5:16 a.m., they found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the home, officials said.

While firefighters worked inside the home to contain the flames, officials said, a truck crew used ladders to access the roof and cut openings to help release smoke and heat. The fire was brought under control by 5:30 a.m.

The homeowner safely exited the residence before crews arrived. A search of the house confirmed that no one else was inside.

Authorities estimate that the fire caused more than $80,000 in damage to the home. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Lombard Fire Investigation Unit.

Firefighters from the Elmhurst, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace, and Villa Park fire departments and the York Center Fire Protection District provided mutual aid assistance to Lombard.