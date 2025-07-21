Early morning fire guts Elgin home, no injuries reported

A house fire in Elgin early today gutted a home on the 400 block of Jay Street.

No injuries were reported from the blaze, Elgin Fire Department officials said. All three residents of the two-story, single-family house were able to escape safely prior to firefighters’ arrival just after 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials said multiple neighbors alerted them to the fire.

Authorities said the fire began on the home’s porch and extended into the house, where it spread rapidly and caused significant damage.

It took firefighters nearly 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters were on scene for nearly three hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.