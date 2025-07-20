St. Charles chooses state police leader as city’s next police chief

Daniel J. Likens is expected to be the next police chief of St. Charles. Courtesy of Illinois State Police

St. Charles leaders’ choice for a new top cop will come to the city with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, including high-level management roles with the Illinois State Police, officials announced.

City Administrator Heather McGuire will formally recommend Daniel J. Likens to be the next police chief at the city council’s Sept. 2 meeting. Pending official appointment by Mayor Clint Hull and city council approval, Likens will assume the role Sept. 15.

“We conducted a thorough national search for our next police chief to find the candidate who embodies the priorities of the Police Department and the values of our community,” Hull said in a statement. “St. Charles has been fortunate to have a strong tradition of outstanding police leadership, and I’m confident Daniel Likens will carry on that legacy. St. Charles is in good hands.”

Likens most recently served a Lt. Colonel and assistant director of the state police Division of Criminal Investigation, according to the city. In that role, he led investigations statewide for 102 counties and 585 law enforcement personnel.

He also served on the planning committee for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and led operations for the event that included counter surveillance, intelligence, investigations, crowd control and dignitary protection.

Likens was the project lead for the ISP’s $42 million Automated License Plate Reader Project, managing the installation of more than 500 license plate readers across the state, officials said.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Benedictine University in Lisle, and an Associate in Applied Science in Criminal Justice from the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

St. Charles Deputy Chief Eric Majewski has served as acting chief since former Police Chief James Keegan resigned March 19, following four months of personal leave that began in November 2024.

McGuire said Likens’ management background makes him well-suited for the new role.

“His commitment to public safety and professional standards will ensure our Police Department continues to provide quality policing services to the residents and businesses of St. Charles and uphold the high standards our community expects,” she said.