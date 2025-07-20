‘Really incredible’: Zoo’s new Gorilla Conservation Center brings students and animals together

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s new “James & Elizabeth Bramsen Tropical Forests” includes outdoor spaces for a family troop of western lowland gorillas as well as bachelor brothers.

The Gorilla Conservation Center serves many roles for Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

Inside the lobby of the sleek new building, a two-story indoor space lets you see gorillas during the cold months and other primates over the summer, when the great apes are out and about in their section of “Tropical Forests.”

The huge outdoor addition has areas for the zoo’s family troop, bachelor unit, orangutans and monkeys.

Young people also now have a place to call their own in the thick of the action: Above the center is a new home for the King Conservation Leadership Academy. Not long after a classroom conversation turned to recent gorilla sightings, Jontu, the male silverback boss, dropped in on a teen group as if his ears were burning.

“They saw a gorilla right outside the terrace here,” said Rita Stacey, the zoo’s senior vice president of programs and impact. “It’s going to be really incredible to bring the students and the animals so close together in one space.”

A gorilla looks over his new “Tropical Forests” outdoor environment near a viewing window at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo Chicago

The King Academy encompasses a range of educational programs for families, middle school students and teens. Meet a group of King Conservation Science Scholars, and it’s clear these high schoolers have become ambassadors of the zoo, well-versed in its care of animals and wildlife conservation work.

“This program nurtures the next generation of conservation leaders, young people who will carry forward the critical work of protecting biodiversity and restoring our planet's balanced ecosystems,” said Dr. Michael Adkesson, the zoo’s president and CEO.

The next generation

Through the academy, teens can explore their career interests with access to the behind-the-scenes world of the zoo.

Above Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s new Gorilla Conservation Center, “another exciting addition is helping to shape our future here at the zoo,” said Dr. Michael Adkesson, president and CEO. Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Ashrith Valluri, a rising senior at Glenbard South High School in Glen Ellyn, saw animal checkups and vaccinations during his career investigation with zoo vets.

“They work extremely hard to make sure every single animal is at its best level,” he said.

Some teens have gone on research expeditions to Florida’s Gulf Coast. The zoo-funded Sarasota Dolphin Research Program ranks as the world’s longest-running study of a wild dolphin population.

“A small group of them gets to go down and spend a week there, learning everything they can,” said Kevin Conley, the zoo’s vice president of education and community engagement. “They’re out on the boat, they’re in the lab. They’re getting their hands wet and dirty the entire time and seeing what it really takes to do that sort of work.”

High school students Ruby Monarrez, Jocelyn Herman and Ashrith Valluri recently met in a new classroom space in the heart of Brookfield Zoo Chicago. Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Ruby Monarrez and her expedition group worked on photo identification. Each dolphin’s dorsal fin is unique — almost like a fingerprint, said the soon-to-be senior at East Leyden High School.

Monarrez and her peers share that kind of encyclopedic knowledge and scientific poise in their public-facing roles at the zoo. Most are now doing what the zoo calls interpretation, engaging guests at animal exhibits.

“It helps you get more comfortable with people and uses your enthusiasm with animals and conservation and all that to build bridges with you and guests and really develop your public speaking,” Peotone High School student George Dalen, left, in a new home for Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s King Conservation Leadership Academy. Courtesy of © Brookfield Zoo Chicago

“We’re focusing on the conservation knowledge, the STEM, the science, technology, engineering and math, and then those 21st-century skills that'll get you to that career and college readiness,” Conley said.

“So how do you speak to someone? How do you do a résumé? How do you work through those collaborative processes that you have to do in a group project?” Those are “really the skills that they need so that they can take that conservation message out into the world.”

The teens are quick to dispense those messages. Monarrez notes visitors can drop off old phones in an ecocell station in the conservation center’s lobby. In the new “Tropical Forests” outdoor primate complex, an informational panel explains that recycling devices that contain coltan can reduce mining where gorillas live in the wild.

Barney is part of Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s first bachelor troop. Courtesy of © Brookfield Zoo Chicago

“What we're going to be able to give to all these participants,” Conley said, is “the ability to get close to the animals, to make that empathetic connection, to understand that there's something we can do to improve their lives, to learn about them, to know them.”

The ‘best views’

Brookfield Zoo Chicago has unveiled “Tropical Forests” and a new Gorilla Conservation Center next to an outdoor space for the great apes. Courtesy of © Brookfield Zoo Chicago

The Scholars experience is only one facet of the academy. Many of its programs are offered to children and families from historically underserved communities.

“While a lot of our programs are off-site — our ZAP! Zoo Adventure Passport program, King Explorers are all community-based — we like to get them here, and now they've got a nice space to come and do projects and programs as well on-site,” Conley said in a welcoming new lounge.

The modern main classroom has a presentation screen, a mix of furniture, a kitchenette, and “one of the best views, I think, any classroom anywhere ever will have,” Conley said.

The King Conservation Leadership Academy offers programming for high schoolers. “I really wanted to join a program where I had the opportunity to gain more insights into what happens with conservation,” said Cullen Kader, right, a student at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep. Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo Chicago

The zoo is home to western lowland gorillas, considered a critically endangered species in the wild. Some have been sitting on a ledge near a second-floor terrace.

“I'm just so excited to see, even as I'm looking out here, the gorillas could be right there,” said Julia Ullegue, a rising senior at Prospect High School from Arlington Heights. “It's so cool, and I think it's going to be really great for all the Scholars.”

Monarrez and Jocelyn Herman, an incoming junior at Libertyville High School, both say they have seen themselves grow through the Scholars program.

“That’s how I figured out I want to go into zoology,” Herman said. “It’s just a great community.”