Lake Zurich celebrates 80th Alpine Fest with parade
Lake Zurich threw an 80th birthday celebration to remember Sunday, as hundreds lined village streets for the annual Alpine Fest parade.
Organized by the Lions Club of Lake Zurich, the three-day festival has been an annual summer tradition in town since 1945, when it began as a celebration of World War II victories.
A touch of that history was on display Sunday in the form of a WC51 military truck that arrived in partnership with the Ela Historical Society.
There was also some new history being made, as the parade marched along a new route this year, stepping off from Seth Paine Elementary then heading east on Miller Road, south on Lions Drive and ending at Jaime Lane. The shift was made because of Main Street construction.
After the parade, the action returned to Lions Park, for a third day of live music, local food and carnival rides and games.