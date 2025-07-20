Lake Zurich celebrates 80th Alpine Fest with parade

Crowds line Lions Drive during the Alpine Fest parade Sunday in Lake Zurich. The three-day fest, which began in 1945 to celebrate World War II victories, turned 80 this year. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Lake Zurich threw an 80th birthday celebration to remember Sunday, as hundreds lined village streets for the annual Alpine Fest parade.

Organized by the Lions Club of Lake Zurich, the three-day festival has been an annual summer tradition in town since 1945, when it began as a celebration of World War II victories.

A touch of that history was on display Sunday in the form of a WC51 military truck that arrived in partnership with the Ela Historical Society.

There was also some new history being made, as the parade marched along a new route this year, stepping off from Seth Paine Elementary then heading east on Miller Road, south on Lions Drive and ending at Jaime Lane. The shift was made because of Main Street construction.

After the parade, the action returned to Lions Park, for a third day of live music, local food and carnival rides and games.

Evelyn Hornacek, 3, of Lake Zurich, watches and waits for candy to be tossed her way Sunday during the Alpine Fest parade Sunday in Lake Zurich. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Chuck Finton of Wheeling warms up with his group, the Antioch Brass Quintet, on Sunday before marching in the 2025 Alpine Fest parade in Lake Zurich. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Members of Lake Zurich’s American Legion Post 964 help lead the Alpine Fest parade Sunday in Lake Zurich. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

World War II reenactor Adam Corral stands with a WC51 military truck on display Sunday in partnership with the Ela Historical Society before the Alpine Fest parade in Lake Zurich. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald