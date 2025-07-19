Line of credit: How Palatine’s Tony Balanganayi developed into a top college football prospect

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Tony Balanganayi has committed to play defense at the University of Illinois. He practices with his Palatine High School teammates on Monday.

Younger brothers learn from their older siblings. They learn from the best parts of those siblings and take what they learn with them on their own journey through life.

Palatine lineman Tony Balanganayi has done that and so much more.

“I have known him since he was in second or third grade when I was coaching his older brothers,” Palatine coach Corey Olson said. “The truth is, is he really got the best of both of his brothers.”

Olson, the head coach at Palatine since 2017, coached both Mackenzie and David Balanganayi. McKenzie graduated in 2019 and was 6-foot-2 and went on to star at Wisconsin-Whitewater. David was 6-5 and 290 pounds, graduated in 2019 and played at Garden City Community College.

“Tony got the best of both of those kids,” Olson said. “He got the size of David and the and the charisma of Mackenzie. I am saying that in a positive way. Mackenzie was probably one of the best human beings that ever has ever played for Palatine football. David from a physical stature, and he's just a wall of a man. Now Tony's got that body type and he has the personality, the motor and desire from Mackenzie.”

That combination led college scouts in droves to Palatine. From that, Tony Balanganayi, rated a three-star lineman, received 18 Division-I offers including Illinois, Auburn, Iowa State, Michigan and Miami. In April, Balanganayi chose Illinois out of that impressive group.

“It was just having a long relationship with this team,” Balanganayi said. “They were one of the first to offer me and to give me an opportunity. I just got done taking that official visit during April. It was just an outstanding visit. I got the opportunity to see the program, meeting coaches and seeing the student athletes at that school. I got to see what they have for me and what they're ready to build for me over there. It was just an automatic knowing that this is a spot for me.”

Balanganayi said as he grew up, he watched his older brothers and was inspired by their play.

“I was watching both of them play college ball and high school ball and it just gave me the experience on how what I have coming up for me,” Balanganayi said. “I was taking what my brother did on the O-line and what my other brother did on the D-line and just putting in one together. That's how it helped me become who I am today.”

Balanganayi, who is 6-4 and 275 pounds and moved up to the varsity as a sophomore, began high school as an offensive lineman. That after a discussion with Olson.

“It has been really fun to watch Tony develop,” Olson said. “When he showed up, we knew he was going to be good. As a sophomore, I asked him where he wanted to play. Tony said he wanted to play defensive line. I told him that you're going to probably be able to play some defensive line by the time it's all said and done here at Palatine. But right now we really need you to start as an offensive tackle for us. And that was the last thing I heard about anything from him. He said, ‘Yes, coach.’ And he became one of the best offensive tackles to ever come through Palatine.”

Balanganayi, who plays right offensive tackle, got his wish last season and had some rotation on the defensive side of the ball. This year he will play both sides of the ball.

“Tony has never complained one iota,” Olson said “It has always been about team. He's such a good athlete. I think that's a lesson for kids in general is that just you do what's best for your team, first and then, and then in the end things can come full circle. ”

Balanganayi is a special athlete in two sports. He was Daily Herald Cook County All-Area in football and basketball as a junior.

Balanganayi, who plays in the post in basketball, blossomed his sophomore year on the court for the Pirates. His play gave Palatine a third solid option on offense as the Pirates finished fourth in Class 4A.

“His hands and footwork are elite,” Palatine basketball coach Eric Millstone said. “If you don't know Tony, your first look at him is that he’s just this big, lumbering kid. Then you see him move on the basketball floor.”

Balanganayi said the basketball court has enabled him to become a better football player.

“It helped a lot,” Balanganayi said. “It really did, especially with my footwork. Being able just to move how I am and how big I am as right now, it's just amazing. A lot of people my size can’t move like me.”

That run to the basketball state finals also gave him an early showcase to Illini football. Bart Miller, the offensive line coach at Illinois, is the brother of Luke Miller, a Palatine assistant basketball coach.

Balanganayi made a strong impression on his basketball coaches too.

“He's just humble and soft spoken and respectful,” Millstone said. “But then he's got that ability to just flip the switch and play with an edge and play with a ton of confidence, and that's a really difficult thing for a high school kid to balance. Everything that he does is done with a genuine quality. I think that is why he endears himself to so many people in the building.”

