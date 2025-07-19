State Sen. DeWitte won’t seek reelection

State Sen. Don DeWitte has announced he will not seek reelection.

Republican state Sen. Don DeWitte of St. Charles will not seek reelection to the 33rd District seat in 2026, he announced Thursday.

“This has not been an easy decision,” DeWitte, 71, said in a news release. “Serving the people of the 33rd Senate District and previously as the mayor of St. Charles have been among the greatest honors of my life. But after careful thought, heartfelt conversations with my wife, and deep reflection on what’s best for both my constituents and my own future, I have decided not to seek another term.”

DeWitte is minority spokesman for the Senate’s revenue and transportation committees, and also serves on its appropriations, education, labor, state government and environment and conservation committees.

He began public service as a St. Charles alderman in 1993, until he became mayor in 2005. After two terms as mayor, he served as Kane County’s representative on the Regional Transportation Authority board. He was appointed to a senate seat in 2018, and was elected in 2019 and 2023.

DeWitte plans to serve his full term.

He said he intends to remain active in the community and the state after he leaves the Senate.

The 33rd District serves residents of all or parts of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Carpentersville, West Dundee, Plato Center, South Elgin, Campton Hills, St. Charles, Geneva and Elburn.

Candidates in established political parties may start circulating petitions for the 2026 election on Aug. 5.