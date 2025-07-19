Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash

A motorcycle driver was injured seriously early Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in Lake County.

A 54-year-old McHenry man was driving a Ninja Kawasaki around 3:10 a.m. eastbound on Route 173 near Crawford Road, Old Mill Creek, when he was hit from behind.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Crash investigators are examining car parts left at the scene, to determine the make and model of the car.