Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash
A motorcycle driver was injured seriously early Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in Lake County.
A 54-year-old McHenry man was driving a Ninja Kawasaki around 3:10 a.m. eastbound on Route 173 near Crawford Road, Old Mill Creek, when he was hit from behind.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
Crash investigators are examining car parts left at the scene, to determine the make and model of the car.
