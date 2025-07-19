Elk Grove Village mayor throws down in tag-team wrestling showcase match against pros

Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson stands on the ropes of the wrestling ring to excite the crowd Saturday at the Elk Grove Village Rotary Fest's wrestling match.

Before he became mayor, Elk Grove Village’s Craig Johnson was a regular presence on the wrestling mats at Elk Grove High School, where he later became head coach.

But those grappling matches never had all the theatrics of the eight-man tag team battle royale Johnson found himself in Saturday afternoon at Elk Grove Rotary Fest.

“I’ve been a wrestler since I was 5 years old. This wrestling is far different than anything I’ve ever seen in my life,” Johnson said.

The colorful seven-term mayor teamed with Justin James — a Holmes Junior High School physical education teacher, wrestling coach and former professional wrestler — along with wrestlers Pauly and Joey in the Saturday smackdown against “Ruthless” Ramon, Xavier, Angel and Axel.

“It was actually the best fight of the entire production,” said Aaron Zeisloft of Naperville, talking about the last fight with Johnson. “What a great event by Elk Grove.”

The main event capped a full card that included singles, women’s and triple-threat matches inside a wrestling ring set up on Elk Grove’s Rotary Green.

“I love how it brought a new sense of the community to the Rotary Fest,” said Stephanie Rodrigues of Elk Grove, who attends the festival every year but it was her first year watching the wrestling match. “It was something new and exciting to look forward to.”

Winners got bragging rights and possession of a special green championship belt, which had been making the rounds throughout town for months as Johnson hyped the event.

The mayor accepted the challenge to the summer slugfest at a heated village board meeting confrontation with wrestlers Ramon and Xavier in April.

“I was a little nervous, but it was fun,” Johnson said. “My team did great, we sent the message we wanted to send and I think the people had a great time. Even with the rain, it turned out beautiful. I call it a great day.”

• Sofía Oyarzún contributed to this report.

Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com Joey Cece flips over his opponent during the last wrestling match Saturday at the Elk Grove Village Rotary Fest.

Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com From left, Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, Joey Cece, Justin James and Pauly Thomaselli pose for a victory photo after their “Team Elk Grove” wins the last wrestling match Saturday at the Elk Grove Village Rotary Fest.

Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com Referee Jimmy Blaze announces Pauly Thomaselli, Justin James, Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson and Joey Cece, also known as “Team Elk Grove,” as the winners of the last wrestling match Saturday at the Elk Grove Village Rotary Fest.

Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson excites the crowd after making his grand entrance into the ring Saturday at the Elk Grove Village Rotary Fest's wrestling match.

Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson faces off with his opponent Saturday at the Elk Grove Village Rotary Fest's wrestling match.

Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson high fives kids on his way out of the ring Saturday at the Elk Grove Village Rotary Fest's wrestling match.