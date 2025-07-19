Man charged with shooting woman in Naperville

A Chicago man accused of drunkenly shooting a woman in the leg in her Naperville apartment is being detained pretrial.

Carnell Polsey, 33, of the 700 block of North Central Avenue, is charged with aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to DuPage County court records.

In first-appearance court Saturday, DuPage County Judge Thomas Else ordered Polsey’s detention pretrial.

According to the petition, the victim, age 33, had been in a 15-year relationship with Polsey, and had two children with him. He was staying at her apartment the last three weeks.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Santa Fe Drive.

The victim told police she had returned home and saw Polsey sitting in a beanbag chair, holding a gun. She told him guns weren’t allowed in the apartment and asked him to leave. She said Polsey appeared intoxicated, and that he told her he was cleaning the gun, according to court records.

As she walked to a bedroom where her children, ages 15 and 9, were, she heard a “pop” and felt pain in a leg. One of her sons called police, while the other tended to her wound. She is hospitalized in stable condition, according to the petition.

She told police she doesn’t believe Polsey meant to shoot her, according to the petition.

The petition says the children told police Polsey was drunk.

Police found two handguns in the apartment — a .45 caliber 1911 and a polymer P90, commonly called a “ghost gun,” according to the petition.

Polsey’s next court date is Aug. 11.