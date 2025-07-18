Hanover Park considering 199-unit luxury apartment complex in south commuter lot

A rendering of one of the three luxury apartment buildings proposed by Synergy Construction for the underused south parking lot of Hanover Park's Metra station. Courtesy of village of Hanover Park

Hanover Park trustees have granted conceptual approval to a three-building, 199-unit luxury apartment complex proposed for the underused south parking lot of the village’s Metra station.

Their next step is considering requested financial assistance from the area’s tax-increment financing (TIF) district, which village consultants agreed was necessary to make the project economically viable.

“This looks like it’s going to be an ideal upgrade in our community,” Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig said.

A rendering shows the proposed layout of the 3-building Hanover Park Reserve luxury apartment complex in what is now the south parking lot of the Hanover Park Metra station at County Farm and Ontarioville roads. Courtesy of village of Hanover Park

The 6.3-acre site largely is owned by the village and wouldn’t see the elimination of all commuter parking on that side of the station even if the buildings were constructed.

Chicago-based Synergy Construction’s proposal is consistent with the village’s comprehensive plan, officials said.

The opportunity is considered a result of the permanent impact the pandemic had on commuter traffic.

The station currently has 1,409 parking spaces available, of which 549 are in the south lot. Research found the highest number of spaces paid for in a day since COVID has been 412. The village concluded that even with the removal of the south lot, the number of remaining spaces would be twice as much.

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com The underused south parking lot of Hanover Park's Metra station on a Thursday afternoon looking northwest toward the station from the intersection of County Farm and Ontarioville roads. Much of the village-owned land is being proposed for a three-building apartment complex.

The proposed complex, called Hanover Park Reserve, would include 34 studio, 119 one-bedroom and 46 two-bedroom units. It is considered a transit-oriented development, in which proximity to the Metra station would be a strong part of its appeal.

Synergy Construction Principal Phil Domenico said amenities drive this sector of the rental market. Those planned include workout facilities, an outdoor pool with hot tub, outdoor barbecues, multiple media rooms, a large common kitchen with a private dining area for 12 people, a business center with a large conference room and private offices, and a secure package center.

“It’s a transformative project here,” Domenico said.

A photo of a swimming pool representative of what Chicago-based Synergy Construction is proposing for the Hanover Park Reserve luxury apartment complex in Hanover Park's south commuter lot. Courtesy of village of Hanover Park

With the recommendation of its consultants, the village will next work on a term sheet defining the conditions for public financial assistance.

A TIF district works by freezing the level of property taxes paid to local governments at the level of the first year when it is established. As taxes continue to rise, the additional revenue amount goes to a municipal fund to pay for public improvements and other eligible costs.

To offset its initial costs, Synergy is seeking 95% of the property taxes it would generate during the 11 years before expiration of the existing TIF district.

A photo of a common area Chicago-based Synergy Construction calls representative of the amenities it plans for the Hanover Park Reserve apartment complex proposed for the south parking lot of Hanover Park's Metra station. Courtesy of village of Hanover Park

An estimated $14.6 million in TIF funding would be available to the roughly $60 million project. But the relevant school and library districts could seek a refund of some of it by demonstrating an increase in demand for their services from the development.

Domenico said the project is expected to start late this year or in the spring. An 18-month construction is anticipated before the first move-ins, with the phased development reaching completion in mid-2028.