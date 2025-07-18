Rep. Underwood demands answers over ‘reckless’ ICE activity in Joliet

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood sent a letter to the leaders of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Department of Homeland Security that demands answers over ICE activity in Joliet. Mark Busch/Shaw Local News Network

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood wants answers about federal immigration enforcement activity in Joliet that she said flagrantly violated law enforcement standards and recklessly put people at risk.

Underwood, a Naperville Democrat, sent a letter Thursday to Todd Lyons, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Kristi Noem, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In the letter, Underwood said multiple witnesses reported on July 9 that “an unmarked black, extended-cab truck taking part in ICE enforcement actions” had rammed into the rear of a civilian vehicle and trapped it near the intersection of Cass and Arch streets in Joliet.

“This location is adjacent to a youth center, a high school and a minor league baseball stadium, and is considered a high-traffic public area,” according to Underwood’s letter.

That intersection is within a few blocks of Joliet Central High School and the stadium for the Joliet Slammers baseball team in downtown Joliet.

Witnesses further reported that four people dressed in “military-style fatigues” with black bulletproof vests labeled “police” had exited the vehicle and pointed “automatic weapons” at the vehicle’s occupants, according to the letter.

“Witnesses then report seeing one man being removed from the vehicle that was rammed and detained. We have since been informed that the individual was told he would be ‘removed on the 22nd,’” according to the letter.

Underwood said that if the allegations are true, then they appear to be a “flagrant violation” of law enforcement’s responsibility to prioritize community safety, minimize potential risks to civilians and officers, and exercise “extreme care and sensitivity for child welfare.”

“The reckless use of vehicle assault and weapons of war on our streets — especially in areas near schools and youth centers where these actions pose heightened risks to children — is completely unacceptable,” Underwood said.

Underwood is expecting a “comprehensive briefing” about the incident by Sunday.

When contacted about the incident, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English, the department’s spokesman, said they learned that the Department of Homeland Security “conducted an operation in the area of Cass Street and Arch Street on (July 9).”

“The Joliet Police Department did not participate in this operation,” English said.

A rapid response team from Warehouse Workers for Justice responded to the incident, said Marcos Ceniceros, the organization’s executive director.

Ceniceros said the team spoke with the family of the vehicle’s occupants and learned of the incident as described in Underwood’s letter.

Ceniceros said his team also learned that the man who was detained had been hit with a Taser, which he said was “completely unnecessary and cruel.” Ceniceros said the man who was detained did not have a criminal record of any kind.

“He was here seeking status through the proper channels, but this is the way they responded to him,” Ceniceros said.

Ceniceros said the man’s spouse, who was in the vehicle, had asked the people who detained her husband why he was getting arrested and who they were.

Those questions were not answered, Ceniceros said.

He said Underwood is correct to demand answers about what happened.

“We need to know that people are going to be held accountable for this kind of behavior,” Ceniceros said. “This is very aggressive. It was cruel, and it was dangerous.”