Palatine man held on drug, weapons charges

David Pacheco

A 27-year-old Palatine man awaits trial on drug and weapons charges after police found cocaine and a loaded handgun, reportedly stolen out of Indiana, in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

A judge Thursday ordered David Pacheco, of the 1900 block of North Cambridge Court, Palatine, held until an Aug. 4 hearing in Rolling Meadows.

Palatine police said they stopped a black Mercedes-Benz for multiple traffic violations shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Route 53 and Northwest Highway.

Police said they spotted an open container of alcohol on the front passenger-side floorboard. They said a passenger identified as Pacheco was seen repeatedly reaching toward the floorboard and attempting to hide items, later found to be the cocaine and the gun, beneath grocery bags.