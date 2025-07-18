advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Palatine man held on drug, weapons charges

Posted July 18, 2025 12:16 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

A 27-year-old Palatine man awaits trial on drug and weapons charges after police found cocaine and a loaded handgun, reportedly stolen out of Indiana, in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

A judge Thursday ordered David Pacheco, of the 1900 block of North Cambridge Court, Palatine, held until an Aug. 4 hearing in Rolling Meadows.

Palatine police said they stopped a black Mercedes-Benz for multiple traffic violations shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Route 53 and Northwest Highway.

Police said they spotted an open container of alcohol on the front passenger-side floorboard. They said a passenger identified as Pacheco was seen repeatedly reaching toward the floorboard and attempting to hide items, later found to be the cocaine and the gun, beneath grocery bags.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime News Palatine
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company