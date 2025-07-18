advertisement
News

2 members of Mexican band whose van crashed in McHenry remain in the hospital; fundraising underway

Posted July 18, 2025 12:22 pm
By Yadira Sanchez Olson

A band from Mexico whose van crashed in McHenry last week, hospitalizing nine people, is trying to regroup and raise money to help cover medical expenses.

The crash occurred on July 12 along Route 31 while the Mexican band La Picosa Hernandez was traveling to Milwaukee after performing in Aurora. Nine people were transported to local hospitals.

A person affiliated with the band told Univision Chicago that seven of the nine injured members were released from the hospital and returned to Oaxaca, Mexico, on July 15. The other two are in serious condition and need surgery.

The band has a GoFundMe and is trying to raise $10,000 for medical care and the replacement of damaged work equipment.

The Oaxaca-based group has been performing banda music, a regional Mexican genre, for 30 years.

Band vocalist Daniel Hernandez told Univision that Jesus Ortega and Carlos Cruz remain in the hospital. Another band member stayed behind to be with them.

“Thank God the 11 of us who have flown back to Mexico are fine, some with bruises and scrapes, but nothing serious,” Hernandez said. “We just need to process the bad experience and the scare we went through.”

Cruz suffered a fracture to his femur but is out of the woods and under observation.

Ortega, a percussionist and the driver of the van, suffered the worst injuries. He was transported via helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he immediately had surgery.

Hernandez said that after the crash, the band members helped one another to get out of the van and looked after each other until emergency crews arrived. Bystanders also rendered aid.

For the time being, he said, members of the group want to rest and spend time with family while they recuperate. They soon want to resume the shows already scheduled in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

