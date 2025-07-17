Sports bar restaurant part of plan to revive Buffalo Grove shopping center

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The new owner of the Strathmore Square shopping center in Buffalo Grove plans to open a new restaurant and sports bar as part of his effort to revitalize the property.

The village’s planning and zoning commission unanimously favored Manny Rafidia’s plan to open the new establishment at 1236 W. Dundee Road. It would occupy a vacant 14,300-square-foot space on the west side of the center at Arlington Heights Road and Dundee Road across from Buffalo Grove High School.

Rafidia, whose family real estate and restaurant business has operated for 40 years, owns Midway Sports Bar in Bartlett and Hot Pockets Sports Bar in Palatine.

Rafidia faces a challenge with Strathmore Square, which is about 55 years old.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Manny Rafidia

The east side of the shopping center has Aldi, Dollar Tree, Seoul Market and AutoZone. The west side is virtually a retail ghost town, except for Yofruito, a frozen yogurt store.

Rafidia, who said he purchased the center for $4 million in December, plans to divide the west side into four approximately 3,500-square-foot units, with potential tenants including a dental office and a wine store.

At Wednesday’s commission meeting, he touted his history of pumping up struggling shopping centers. He pointed to previous success stories in Addison, Roselle and Prospect Heights.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Aldi occupies the east end of the Strathmore Square Shopping Center in Buffalo Grove.

“We buy rundown properties like this, and we come in and renovate the property (to) almost class A property in a matter of a year or two,” Rafidia said, adding his method addresses facade, parking lot, lighting, roof, building structure, landscape improvements and signage needs. “Overall, this thing transforms from stage four cancer to really a healthy property.”

The proposed venue will feature more than 60 televisions showing various sports, along with pool tables, dart boards, cornhole and video gaming. Activities would include bingo and trivia. Entertainment would offer live music, comedians and DJs.

The restaurant will serve pizza, pasta, chicken, ribs, salads and other options.

Rafidia is seeking a special use, a variation from the village’s parking requirements and an update to the village’s signage criteria. The plan must be approved by the village board.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Retail space is available at the Strathmore Square shopping center in Buffalo Grove.

“It’s going to be great to have a renovated shopping center,” Commissioner Amy Au said. “I have lived in this area for most of my life, and from ever since I remember, it's been half vacant, with various tenants moving in and out. It will be great to have an anchor, to have something fun for the village to go to.”

Commissioner Adam Moodhe, recalling when Strathmore was an indoor mall, said, “That particular piece of property needs to be redone.”