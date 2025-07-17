McHenry County deputies cleared in fatal shooting of man after standoff near Crystal Lake

A rural Crystal Lake man was shot and killed by police on April 10 following a standoff. Screenshot of footage provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office

Officers involved with the April fatal shooting of a rural Crystal Lake man have been cleared to return to full duty following an investigation into the incident, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer body-worn camera footage of the incident has also been released, and is now available on YouTube at youtu.be/z3LoUA9RSPk.

Police were called at about 4:20 p.m. on April 10 to a home outside Crystal Lake and Lakewood for a domestic disturbance.

Darrick Lawrence, 46, had barricaded himself inside the home, according to information released at the time of the shooting.

Police continue to have a portion of the 300 block of Briarwood Road near Crystal Lake blocked off to traffic on April 11, 2025.

The video released by the sheriff’s office includes audio of a family member’s 911 call. The family member said Lawrence had been in an auto accident earlier in the day, had been drinking, and had access to guns.

When officers arrived at the home and opened the door to the room Lawrence was in, the deputy saw him holding a rifle and ordered others out of the home. Lawrence can be heard yelling, “Do you want to die?” as deputies exited the home.

Gunshots from Lawrence can be heard on the video footage, including at about 4:42 p.m. and again at 4:44 p.m.

At just before 7 p.m., Lawrence was observed in the front bay window of the home. A deputy reported he could see Lawrence “extending the barrel” of a shotgun out that window.

He then shot toward officers, who returned fire, killing him.

“As with all deputy-involved shootings, those involved were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and legal review,” according to a press release Thursday announcing the investigation was completed.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team conducted the investigation, with a final legal review by McHenry County State’s Attorney, according to the release.