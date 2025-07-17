‘This makes it real’: Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial and education center open through Sunday in Antioch

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Vietnam Veteran Matt Weglarz and his wife, Jackie, of Bristol, Wisconsin, pause as they find a name they were looking for on The Wall That Heals at Tim Osmond Sports Complex in Antioch.

The Vietnam War ended 50 years ago, but the emotional toll for those who lost a relative, friend or colleague was rekindled Thursday with the opening of The Wall That Heals in Antioch.

About 300 veterans, first responders and others gathered at the Tim Osmond Sport Complex, 38 Depot St., for the opening ceremony of the powerful traveling exhibit honoring more than 58,000 service members who lost their lives.

“The ceremony was beyond my expectations, very professional, very moving, a wonderful tribute,” said Barbara Porch, executive director of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce and one of the speakers.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Marine Corps League Detachment 801 of Lake County and Antioch American Legion Post 748 deliver a three volley salute during a ceremony for the Wall That Heals at the Tim Osmond Sports Complex in Antioch.

The chevron-shaped gleaming black wall stretches 375 feet as a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The solemn structure is accompanied by a 53-foot mobile education center. Both will be open continuously until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Kim Dodd of Lindenhurst makes a pencil rubbing of a name on the Wall That Heals Thursday at the Tim Osmond Sports Complex in Antioch.

Visitors, like Kim Dodd from Lindenhurst, came to reflect and pencil rub names on the wall. It’s important because not everyone can get to Washington, D.C., to see the wall, said Dodd adding, listening to the speakers Thursday and seeing the veterans present touched her heart.

“I can sit at home on any other day and think about any veteran, Vietnam or otherwise, or watch a movie and be impacted by that, but this makes it real,” she said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com George Rodis of Salem, Wisconsin, pauses as he recognizes a name on the Wall That Heals Thursday at the Tim Osmond Sports Complex in Antioch.

At the opening ceremony, retired Army Col. Paul J. Hettich recognized five Antioch Vietnam veterans on the wall: Spc. Four Jimmy Charles Bower; Pfc. Edward Charles Goelz; Pfc. Robert James Hawks; Staff Sgt. Charles G. Tauberman Sr., and Pfc. Harry Cornelius Vanderkloot.

Afterward, Hettich said for people who don’t have a connection or understand what happened in Vietnam, visiting The Wall That Heals will provide a better sense of the impact than what they read or see on television.

Antioch is one of 31 locations — narrowed from 164 applications this year nationally — and the only one in Illinois to host the memorial. Porch said her organization board has been discussing The Wall That Heals for two or three years.

“Our community has great heart, we have so many volunteers,” she said. “We proved we were the right community.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Marine Corps League Detachment 801 of Lake County and Antioch American Legion Post 748 Cmdr. Jay Jozwiak salutes during the presentation of colors at a ceremony Thursday for the Wall That Heals at the Tim Osmond Sports Complex in Antioch.

Porch said there will be a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) ceremony at 9 p.m. Friday; “Eight Women on the Wall — A Nursing Tribute” at 8 a.m. Saturday; and, the closing ceremony at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Visit antiochchamber.org for details and information about the wall and education center.

“We consider this a chance to educate people,” Porch said, “And to give people who can’t afford the opportunity to travel to Washington a chance to honor their friends and loved ones.”