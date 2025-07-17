A hot dog on your deep dish? Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s pair up for Chicago Dog Deep Dish

The Chicago Dog Deep Dish pizza at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria located at 805 S. State St. on the North Side on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The limited edition item is a collaboration with Portillo’s, using the hot dog icon’s traditional recipe and fixings. Candace Dane Chambers/Sun-Times

What happens when you mesh two Chicago food favorites into one ketchup-free “crosstown collab”?

See for yourself for a limited time as Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s debut the Chicago Dog Deep Dish pizza.

The pizza — available at 21 Lou Malnati’s locations in the city and suburbs — comes topped with sliced Portillo’s hot dogs, pickles, glowing green relish, tomatoes, diced onions, sport peppers, poppy seeds and a mustard drizzle.

Needless to say, there’s no ketchup.

It’s available at dine-in locations only until mid-August or supplies run out. You can check it out at Lou Malnati’s restaurants in Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Lincolnwood, Naperville, Oakbrook Terrace and Schaumburg.