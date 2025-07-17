A hot dog on your deep dish? Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s pair up for Chicago Dog Deep Dish
What happens when you mesh two Chicago food favorites into one ketchup-free “crosstown collab”?
See for yourself for a limited time as Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s debut the Chicago Dog Deep Dish pizza.
The pizza — available at 21 Lou Malnati’s locations in the city and suburbs — comes topped with sliced Portillo’s hot dogs, pickles, glowing green relish, tomatoes, diced onions, sport peppers, poppy seeds and a mustard drizzle.
Needless to say, there’s no ketchup.
It’s available at dine-in locations only until mid-August or supplies run out. You can check it out at Lou Malnati’s restaurants in Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Lincolnwood, Naperville, Oakbrook Terrace and Schaumburg.
