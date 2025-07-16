Another Democrat announces campaign for Schakowsky’s congressional seat

Nick Pyati

The cast of candidates for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District seat has grown again.

Evanston Democrat Nick Pyati on Wednesday announced he’ll seek the seat now held by veteran lawmaker Jan Schakowsky.

Schakowsky, a fellow Evanston Democrat, announced in May that she wouldn’t seek reelection in 2026. She’s held the post since 1999.

Pyati is a former teacher and former federal prosecutor. Most recently he worked at Microsoft.

This is his first campaign for Congress.

In a news release announcing his campaign, Pyati said it will “take vision and leadership” to defeat President Donald Trump’s agenda. He also seemed to take a swipe at the political veterans lining up to succeed Schakowsky.

“I’m tired of a political system that rewards the next in line, instead of the next big idea,” Pyati said.

As of this week, 13 Democrats are running. The others are: state Sen. Laura Fine of Glenview; state Sen. Mike Simmons of Chicago; state Rep. Khai-Hoan Huynh of Chicago; Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss; Skokie School District 73.5 board member Bushra Amiwala; Kat Abughazaleh of Chicago; Miracle Jenkins of Evanston; Bruce Leon of Chicago; Lauren Million of Chicago; Howard Rosenblum of Skokie; Bethany Johnson of Chicago; and Phil Andrew of Wilmette.

Another Democratic candidate, David Abrevaya of Chicago, has withdrawn from the race, terminating his campaign committee in April.

Republicans Rocio Cleveland of Island Lake and Mark Su of Chicago also are running.

The 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. The seat has been held by a Democrat since the 1940s.

Didech to run for state House again

Daniel Didech

In related news, Democratic state rep. Daniel Didech of Buffalo Grove — once considered a possible candidate in the 9th Congressional District — has formally announced he’ll seek a fifth term in the General Assembly.

“I’m not finished yet,” Didech, the representative for the 59th District, said in a news release. “With people’s rights under attack by an out-of-control federal government, it’s important that we continue to have experienced, proven leadership in Springfield.”

Didech first was elected in 2018.

The 59th District includes parts of southern and central Lake County and a small portion of north-central Cook County.

Didech had told the Daily Herald in May that he wouldn’t run for Congress and would seek another term in the state House.

Raja turns to TV

Raja Krishnamoorthi

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg has released his first TV ad of the campaign.

Krishnamoorthi, now the congressional representative for the 8th District, narrates the 30-second spot, which is called “Bullies.” He talks of a lifetime feeling like an underdog and pledges to take on “the biggest bully of them all” as a video clip of Trump plays.

Krishnamoorthi makes no mention of the other candidates in the race to succeed Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Springfield. The Democratic hopefuls include U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Matteson and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton of Chicago. Republicans who’ve filed statements of candidacy include Casey Chlebek of Glenview and Doug Bennett of Deerfield, both of whom have run for federal office before.

• Political Roundabout is an occasional column on campaign, legislative and political news with a suburban focus.