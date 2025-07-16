Nostalgic for bar cars? Metra may introduce ‘café cars’

Metra crews created a prototype “café car,” that debuted in June for a Commuter Coffee Rave at the LaSalle Street Station. The agency is considering whether to expand the amenity after riders asked about restoring defunct bar cars. Courtesy of Metra

Back in the day, Metra riders could fortify themselves after an arduous day at the office in what was known as a bar car.

Those havens were gradually decommissioned but some passengers haven’t forgotten, and Metra is now considering an alternative version — the “café car.”

Through surveys and in conversations with riders, “’we’ve heard a lot of comments about ‘when are the bar cars coming back?’” Executive Director Jim Derwinski said at a Wednesday board meeting.

The new models would offer refreshments but that might not include alcohol, officials said.

Metra’s mechanical staff created a prototype from an existing rail car that debuted at a “commuter coffee rave” at the LaSalle Street Station in June in coordination with the Active Transportation Alliance.

The event, featuring a DJ, was a hit with over 150 people and so was the train car, Derwinski said. The prototype featured a counter with stools plus tables and chairs.

Comments from attendees included: “I hope this becomes a reality,” “Do it now,” “Adding a café car on busy commutes would be delightful for travelers” and “I would buy food and drinks.”

Armed with that feedback, Metra officials plan to market the café car concept with stops at suburban and downtown stations over the next several months.

Riders will be asked for their opinions on offering such a feature and what they’d like to see in a café car.

If there’s a positive response, logistics and budgeting will be considered and potentially a recommendation made to the Metra board.

“Everything is under consideration,” spokesman Michael Gillis said.

“There’s a whole business model behind that if this becomes a reality,” Derwinski said. “But I think at this point in time, it’s really just about trying to get public feedback as an amenity on the train.”

Derwinski noted that commuter bar cars originated on Chicago train lines before Metra was incorporated in 1984.