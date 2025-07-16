Amazon donation to Project Backpack delivers for needy students in Elgin area

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com State Sen. Christina Castro, center left, talks about her history with Project Backpack at Elgin Community College after Amazon donated and delivered more than 1,500 backpacks Wednesday to support the initiative. ECC president Peggy Heinrich, right, is looking on.

More than 1,500 kids in need in the Elgin area will be primed and ready for the school year thanks to a Wednesday delivery from Amazon.

The company donated and delivered over 1,500 backpacks to Project Backpack, Elgin Community College’s annual back-to-school initiative that helps needy students in local school districts with supplies and other resources.

State Sen. Christina Castro, who attended and worked at ECC, connected Amazon with project organizers to arrange the donation. Her office has volunteered with the effort for a number of years.

“These are tough economic times, and it’s so fun to see a youngster be able to pick out a new backpack and get the things they need for school,” Castro said. “They carry that bag with such a sense of pride. It’s great to watch our community come together and help families that are in so much need right now.”

It’s the first time Amazon has contributed to the program, which is in its 16th year.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Amazon employees pose for photos with staff and volunteers from Elgin Community College on Wednesday after Amazon donated and delivered more than 1,200 backpacks to support Project Backpack, an initiative providing free school supplies to local students in need.

Geena Battaglia, who is in charge of community engagement at the Huntley Amazon facility, said they work with many organizations, including local food banks, Habitat for Humanity and other nonprofits.

“I love to give back,” Battaglia said. “It could be anything anyone needs, and we’ll do it, because we have the manpower. We do good things, and it makes me really happy and proud to work there.”

This year’s event is scheduled for Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Building J, 1700 Spartan Drive. In addition to giving away free, fully-stocked backpacks to eligible students, the event will offer on-site physical and dental clinics to help families meet essential health requirements for the school year.

The services, which include school and sports physicals and dental exams, will be provided by licensed professionals at no cost to families on a first-come, first-served basis.

To sign up as a donor, volunteer, or agency partner, visit project-backpack.elgin.edu. For questions, contact Gema Atta at geatta@elgin.edu.