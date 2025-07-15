What you need to know about Good Trouble Lives On suburban protests

The anniversary of the death of U.S. Rep. John Lewis will be marked by marches and protests across the country Thursday. ASSOCIATED PRESS

On Thursday, communities across northern Illinois will take part in Good Trouble Lives On, a national day of peaceful protest marking the fifth anniversary of civil‑rights icon Rep. John Lewis’ death.

The event aims to continue Lewis’ legacy of nonviolent action to defend democracy, voting rights and civil liberties.

The national action organized by groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Urban League and others aims to respond to “attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration,” according to the movement’s website.

Protests are planned in a number of suburbs including Barrington, Elgin, Naperville, Buffalo Grove, Palatine and Schaumburg.

A list of times and locations can be found at mobilize.us and more information is at goodtroubleliveson.org.