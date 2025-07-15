advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

What you need to know about Good Trouble Lives On suburban protests

Posted July 15, 2025 5:19 pm
By John Sahly

On Thursday, communities across northern Illinois will take part in Good Trouble Lives On, a national day of peaceful protest marking the fifth anniversary of civil‑rights icon Rep. John Lewis’ death.

The event aims to continue Lewis’ legacy of nonviolent action to defend democracy, voting rights and civil liberties.

The national action organized by groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Urban League and others aims to respond to “attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration,” according to the movement’s website.

Protests are planned in a number of suburbs including Barrington, Elgin, Naperville, Buffalo Grove, Palatine and Schaumburg.

A list of times and locations can be found at mobilize.us and more information is at goodtroubleliveson.org.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Content Providers News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company