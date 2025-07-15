Things to do July 18-24: Kane, Lake and DuPage County Fairs, Naper Nights, Sugar Grove Corn Boil and more

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs return to the Kane County Fair, along with rides, food, live music and more Wednesday through Sunday, July 16-20, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Daily Herald file photo

Starts Before Friday

Evanston Plein Air Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, July 16-20, in downtown Evanston. Plein air art events throughout the city. Free. visitchicagonorthshore.com.

Kane County Fair: 3-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 16-17; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 18-19; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. 4-H show, kids’ events, music, magic show, petting zoo, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, carnival rides, a car show Saturday and Sunday, a livestock auction at 1 p.m. Sunday and more. Grandstand shows: Professional Championship Bullriders and Cowgirls at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Demolition Derby ($10) at 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Miller Lite Sound Stage: Eric Chesser at 7 p.m. Thursday; Tripping Billies at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and How Rude Band at 6 p.m. Sunday. Cash admission at the gate: $5 Wednesday and Thursday; $10 adults, $5 for kids 3-12 Friday through Sunday; and free for kids younger than 3. Seniors older than 62 and military with ID admitted for free after 5 p.m. Thursday. Season pass $25. Free parking. kanecountyfair.com.

Rotary Fest 2025: 6-10:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 16-17; 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 18; 2-11 p.m. Saturday, July 19; and 2-9 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Rides, live music, food, drinks, fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday and more. Lineup: Thursday: O.A.R. at 8 p.m.; Friday: Radio Gaga at 9 p.m.; Saturday: Mike & Joe at 9:30 p.m. Free. elkgrove.org/community/special-events/rotaryfest.

Highwood Days with Taste of Highwood: Carnival hours: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 17-18; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, July 19; and 1-8 p.m. Sunday, July 20. Taste of Highwood: 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Downtown Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot. Highwood Days features a carnival in the Metra Station parking lot, live music and more. Taste of Highwood offers fare from local restaurants, booze tents and voting for the People’s Choice Awards. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Vernon Hills Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 17-18; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, July 19; and 1-7 p.m. Sunday, July 20, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Carnival, bags tournament, kids’ events and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Lineup: Thursday: Too Hype Crew at 7 p.m.; Friday: Starlight City at 7 p.m. and Switchfoot at 9 p.m.; Saturday: Heart to Heartbreaker at 7 p.m. and Tommy DeCarlo at 9 p.m.; and Sunday: Modern Day Romeos at 6 p.m. vhdays.com.

McHenry Fiesta Days: Various times Thursday through Sunday, July 18-20, in McHenry. Food, live music and entertainment. Events are in Veterans Memorial Park and downtown McHenry. Concert in the park, Art & Street Fair and Art in the Park. Fiesta Days Parade is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Most events are free. mchenryfiestadays.com.

Friday, July 18

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 18, in the parking lot next to the old police station on Riverview and Cedar Avenue, St. Charles. Meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Chicago Grit: Various times Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 27. Formerly known as Intelligentsia Cup, the 10-day criterium race series takes place across the suburbs. July 18: West Dundee River Challenge; July 19: Tour of Lake Ellyn; July 20: Winfield Criterium and Summerfest; July 21: Mundelein Grand Prix; July 22: Lombard Cycling Classic; July 23: Cycle Brookfield Criterium; July 24: Northbrook Grand Prix; July 25: Elgin Classic; July 26: Lake Bluff Criterium; and July 27: Fulton Market Grand Prix. chicago-grit.com.

Aurora’s Colombian flag-raising ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 18, at One Aurora Plaza, 8 E. Galena, Aurora. aurora-il.org/2413/Flag-Raisings.

Fun Fridays: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 18, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Todd Downing will perform. Free. we-goparks.org.

Downtown Elgin Market: 3-7 p.m. Friday, July 18, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Farmers, makers, live music, Sip N’ Shop and kids’ activities. Dog-friendly. downtownelgin.com/market.

Honky-Tonk Weekends: 4 p.m. Friday, July 18, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 19-20, at 28 Mile Distilling Co., 454 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Music from Jordan McLaughlin & The Fourth Hour, Jive Mother Mary, Charlie Argo, Where’s Maggie, Pearlsnap, Taylor Live, Nashwood Storytellers and more. Free. 28miledistilling.com.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 18, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues, Downers Grove. Classic cars on display, including vintage muscle cars, hot rods, convertibles and classics. Concessions available. $10 per car donation requested; all donations support that week’s nonprofit. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

National Gathering of American Indian Veterans: 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 18, and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Trickster Cultural Center, 190 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Honors veterans and military personnel of all cultures, eras and branches in a Native way. Free. Register: tricksterculturalcenter.org.

West Dundee French Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 18, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. A mixed market offering fresh produce, honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers, artwork, wearables and other products. wdundee.org.

Lonnie Jordan and WAR celebrate 50 years of their 1975 multiplatinum album, “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” at the Saturday, July 19, Naper Nights concert at Naper Settlement in Naperville. Courtesy of WAR

Naper Nights: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 18-19, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Friday: Morning View (Incubus tribute) from 6-7:30 p.m. and Android Paranoid (Radiohead tribute) from 8-10 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults, $15 for kids 4-12. Saturday: Rico! (Santana tribute) from 6-7:30 p.m. and WAR from 8-10 p.m., celebrating 50 years of the band’s 1975 multiplatinum album, “Why Can’t We Be Friends.” $40 for adults, $15 for kids. School of Rock performs from 5-5:40 p.m. both days. napersettlement.org.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 18, at the Main Street train station in downtown Downers Grove. Claremont Drive will perform. The Moose Cruise Nights from 4-8 p.m. features hot rods, muscle cars and classic cars. downtowndg.org.

Fairytale Wedding: 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 18-19, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Celebrate the wedding of Snow White and Prince Florian. It begins with a short wedding ceremony performed by the Fairy Godmother at the Performance Pavilion. Afterward, a catered dinner and DJ-led dancing. Blackberry’s rides will be open for guests. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. $25. Advance tickets: blackberryfarm.info/special-events.

Fridays Rock! & Roll in Meadows Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Electric Dawn and Wedding Banned will perform. Free. cityrm.org.

Huntley Movie in the Park: 6 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Parisek Park, 10881 Allegheny Pass, Huntley. “Inside Out 2” begins at dusk. Food trucks at 6 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. huntley.il.us.

Roaring Nights: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Third Eye Blind will perform. $85, $75 for members, $15 for kids 11 and younger. Parking fee applies. brookfieldzoo.org.

Sons of the Silent Age — The Sound & Vision of David Bowie: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. BiG SUiT: A Tribute to Talking Heads from 6-7:15 p.m. and Sons of the Silent Age at 8 p.m. $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

Lake Zurich Alpine Fest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 18; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 19; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 20. Food, rides, games, live music and more. Music lineup: Deja Vu at 6 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 9 p.m. Friday; EVO at 6 p.m. and ARRA at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Hillbilly Rockstarz at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Parade at 11 a.m. Sunday. Free admission. lzlions.com.

First Friday Summer Dances: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Schaumburg’s Towne Square, 200 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Dance lessons by Schaumburg Arthur Murray Dance Studio from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; live music and dancing from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Grey Matter will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press will perform Friday at Summer of Sound in Skokie. Courtesy of Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press

Summer of Sound: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Westfield Old Orchard, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press will perform. Food and beverages. Registration is encouraged. Free. westfield.com.

“8 to the Bar 2025”: 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 18-20, at Mystic Vines, 219 W. St. Charles Road, Villa Park. GreenMan Theatre Troupe hosts its annual 10-minute play festival. $20. greenmantheatre.org.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series — Main Stage Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. The Simple Remedy will perform. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Moonlight Movies: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, July 18, at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Watch “Descendants” at sunset. Concessions and adult beverages for sale. $6 per car. cantigny.org/event.

Elgin Summer Movie in the Park: Dusk Friday, July 18, at Century Oaks Park, 1300 N. McLean Blvd., Elgin. Craft memory necklaces and face painting before “Inside Out 2” at dusk. Concessions from local nonprofits. Free. elginil.gov.

Saturday, July 19

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 19, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Locally grown food, breads, sweets and an array of products. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket.

Artisan Collective: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 19, on North River Street, Batavia. Local artisans will be selling handmade goods and vintage items. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 19, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets, Batavia. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and related farm products. Vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products. An evening market will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 23. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 19, along Coral Street, Huntley. Fresh produce, crafts and treats from regional vendors. huntley.il.us.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Main and Liberty streets, Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

Day Out With Thomas: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 19-20, at the Illinois Railway Museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. A 20-minute train ride with Thomas the Tank Engine and, for an additional fee, a ride with Percy, live entertainment, pop-up gift shop, family play zones and more. $24.85-$28.85. ticketwebdowt.com.

Highwood 5K Family Run, Walk & Stroll: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 19, in downtown Highwood. $40. celebratehighwood.org/highwood-5-k-run/.

Premier Card Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Trading Card Show Promotions event with over 230 tables of trading cards and other related collectibles, from sports to nonsports, vintage to modern, and high-end to bargain boxes. $3; free for 12 and younger; free parking. premiercardshows.com/copy-of-dupage-county.

Westchester Garden Walk: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 19. Grassroots Garden Group’s seventh annual walk will be in honor of Westchester’s 100th birthday, featuring 11 gardens across the town. Proceeds benefit Westchester Food Pantry. Check-in tent at the Fountain Area at the northeast corner of Mannheim and Cermak. $20 or $25 day-of. Tickets: grassrootsgardengroup.org.

A Walk in The Shire: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Lincolnshire Garden Club’s third annual garden walk will showcase five gardens. In addition, each location will have its own featured artist. Start at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire, to pick up a brochure with addresses and descriptions. For those 12 and older. Tickets prior to July 19 are $20. Tickets can be purchased for $25 at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 19. For advance tickets, visit lincolnshiregardenclub.com/garden-walk.

Cactus & Succulent Society of Greater Chicago Show & Sale: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 19-20, in the Burnstein Hall at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Regenstein Center, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. A show and sale featuring exotic and unusual plants. Society members will be on-hand to answer questions and offer advice on proper plant care. Cash is preferred. Included in general admission. facebook.com/cssgc.

Christmas in July Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Handmade treasures from crafters and artisans. Concessions available. abbeyfarms.org.

Glencoe Festival of Art: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 19-20, at 700 Vernon Ave., Glencoe. Paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry and more from 100 artists, along with a Kids Art Zone, live music, food and more. Free. amdurproductions.com/new-glencoe-festival-of-art.

Yorkville River Fest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 19, in Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic Ave., Yorkville. Country music festival with food, live music, family activities and more. Free. yorkville.il.us/579/Yorkville-River-Fest.

Jarvis Square Music and Arts Festival: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Jarvis Square, 1500 W. Jarvis Ave., Chicago. Art fair, food and drinks, and music from Kelly & The Beaver Moon Band, She’s Crafty and Finom. Free. RPBA.org.

Lombard Brew Fest: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 19, on Parkside Avenue, between Lilacia Park and the Metra station, Lombard. Samples from local breweries, cideries and meaderies. Each ticket includes 20, 3-ounce samples and a souvenir tasting glass. Music from Run Forrest Run. $65 for general admission, $85 for VIP early entry and $25 for designated driver (limited to one nonalcoholic beer and water and soft drinks). Proceeds benefit the Lombard Junior Women’s Club Philanthropic Fund. lombardbrewfest.com.

Mariachi concert: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. All-ages concert featuring the Felipe Mendoza Band. elginil.gov.

Family Bike Ride: 2:10-2:40 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Take a spin on the closed course used by the pros during the Duncan Law Group Family Fun Ride, presented by the Tour of Lake Ellyn, in collaboration with the Glen Ellyn Park District. Must wear a helmet. Bring a nonperishable food donation for Glen House Food Pantry. Free; registration is required at gepark.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Maple and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 19, in the Arts & Entertainment District, 2001 Belvedere Road, Waukegan. Art exhibits, musicians and performances. artwauk.com.

Live Music at Bridges Beer Garden: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Bridges Beer Garden, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates. LakeSide City will perform. Food and beverages for purchase. Free. heparks.org/events/list.

Bags, Brew and BBQ: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Game night featuring bags and yard games for 21 and older. Food trucks: Aunt Tina’s Sound Bites, Dave’s Holy Smokes BBQ, Flyin’ Hawaiian and Serna’s Grill. Free. epd.org.

Burning Red: Unofficial Tribute to Taylor Swift: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Live Taylor Swift sing-along. $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

Elgin Movie on the Lawn: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 19, on the Hemmens south lawn, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. “Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters II.” Photo ops with movie props and characters before the show, plus a food truck and cash bar. Bring chairs and blankets. Movies include Spanish subtitles. elginil.gov/2620/Movies-on-the-Lawn.

Lombard’s Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 19, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom cars, live music, and kids’ activities, including face painting, balloon artists, magic shows and more. Live music from 6-9 p.m. Rocks Off Rolling Stones tribute band will perform. Free. villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

Morton Arboretum walking play “Pride and Prejudice”: 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 19-20, starting at Thornhill Shelter at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A walk leader guides the audience to each scene, which takes place at several natural backdrop locations along a one- to two-mile hiking route. Bring water and portable chairs or blankets for seating. mortonarb.org/explore/activities/events/walking-plays.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. SWAK, Sealed With A Kiss, will perform. Free. parkfun.com.

Rotaryfest Fireworks: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. elkgroverotaryfest.com.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 19, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to popular and special occasion soundtracks. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, July 20

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 20, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 20, on the front lawn of the Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Live music, kids’ activities, beverages, food trucks and more. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Voyage en France: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Celebrating the sights, sounds and flavors of France through demonstrations by en plein air artists, live entertainment, a replica Eiffel Tower, special garden displays and activities, photo stations, a French marketplace and more. $15 in advance or $20 at the gate; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Fiesta Days Parade: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, in McHenry. The parade will be traveling east on Main Street to Green Street (left on Green) to Pearl Street (right on Pearl) to Riverside Drive (left on Riverside) to Washington Street. mchenrychamber.com.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Free. memorialparkwheaton.com.

Fox Valley Orchestra “Summer Pops”: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium, 1347 Prairie St., Aurora. In “John Williams: The GOAT (Greatest of All Time),” Stephen Squires returns to direct the orchestra in “Raiders March,” “Jurassic Park,” “Harry Potter,” “E.T.,” “Superman,” “The Cowboys,” “Schindler’s List” and “Star Wars.” Advance tickets online until noon July 19 are $24, $20 for students and seniors and $16 for kids 8 or younger. At the door are $28, $24 and $18. foxvalleyorchestra.org.

Wheeling’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Hokulea Academy of Polynesian Arts will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol permitted. Soft drinks, water, beer and seltzer for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Westglen Commons, 467 Westglen Drive, Naperville. Music from the Jolly Ringwalds. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Monday, July 21

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 21, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington, Hinsdale. Fresh produce and unique finds. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

World's Largest Pickleball Lesson: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 21, at Danny Cunniff Park, 2700 Trail Way, Highland Park. The public is invited to watch a world record attempt as over 400 kids in the park district's summer camps get a pickleball lesson at the same time. Free. pdhp.org.

Museum Maker Monday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 21, at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Drop in on a day typically closed to the public. Elementary-age kids and caregivers can explore exhibits, play games and complete a craft (while supplies last). No registration required. Free. elmhursthistory.org.

Side Street Studio Arts “Art for Children”: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 21, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. Kids 4-7 can make art inspired by the animals and plants in Tefft Farm. elginil.gov.

Motor Monday Cruise Nights: 5 p.m. to dusk Monday, July 21, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. In partnership with the Midwest Racing Preservation Association, open to cars and trucks from all makes and models. Also, food, drink and music. eastdundee.net.

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, July 21, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See “Annie” (1982). $1 at the door; cash only ($20 bills or less). Concessions for purchase (credit/debit cards accepted). paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

Dive-In Movie: 7:30-10 p.m. Monday, July 21, at Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center, 1201 N. First St., Cary. Float in the pool while watching “Moana 2.” Preregistration recommended. $20. Register: carypark.com.

Tuesday, July 22

Warrenville Summer Park Pop-ups: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Kiwanis Park, 3S075 Home Ave., Warrenville. Pop-up play program with activities and games. Free. warrenvilleparks.org.

Itasca Family Fun Entertainment Series: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 22, at the Depot, 101 N. Catalpa Ave. Fairytale Entertainment, train craft, balloon twister and face painting. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Sounds of Summer Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Entertainment by Todd Downing: Tall Tales and Silly Songs. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Naper Settlement Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, on the museum grounds, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. An assortment of goods from mission-based, fair-trade or local vendors, from coffee to candles, plus fresh produce, pottery, honey and more. napersettlement.org.

Food Truck Round Up: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Metropolitan Square, Lee Street, Des Plaines. Food trucks, live music and create art on the chalk wall. Free. desplaines.org/foodtruckroundup.

Itasca Summer Park Party: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Benson Park, 5N198 Mill Road, Itasca. DJ and games. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Peach Jam will perform. $10 vehicle entrance fee starting at 4:30 p.m. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. The Jolly Ringwalds will perform, with openers NISRA Kingpins at 6 p.m. Free. For parking locations, see crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Wild Daisy will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Carpenter Park in Carpentersville. Illinois Brass Band will perform. Free. dtpd.org/concerts-in-the-park.

Huntley Concerts on the Square: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. American English will perform. Bring personal care products or paper goods to benefit Grafton Food Pantry. Free. huntley.il.us.

Morton Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at the Harrer Park Pavilion, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Family-friendly concerts. The Polkaholics Band will perform. Food vendor: Smilin Dogs Chicago Style Hotdogs. Food and drink sales begin at 6 p.m. Free. mortongroveparks.com.

Summer Concerts at the Gazebo: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at the Addison Village Green gazebo, One Friendship Plaza, Addison. Karla and the Phat Cats will perform. Bring lawn chair and coolers. Free. addisoncenterforthearts.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Scotty McCreery will perform. Free. elkgrove.org.

The Sinfonietta DuPage summer concert will feature guest cellist Jean Hatmaker Tuesday, July 22, at Peace Church in Lombard. Courtesy of Sinfonietta Bel Canto

Sinfonietta DuPage summer concert: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Peace Church, 21W500 Butterfield Road, Lombard. Featuring guest cellist Jean Hatmaker, principal cellist with the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra, performing Joseph Haydn’s Cello Concerto No 2 in D Major. Also showcased is Haydn’s contemporary Francesco Antonio Rosetti’s Symphonie de Chasse in D major. Tickets, available only at the door, are $22 or $12 for students and seniors. sinfoniettabelcanto.org.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, July 23

Elmhurst’s Party in the Park: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Butterfield Park, Elmhurst. Kids can have old-fashioned fun with bubbles, hula hoops, jump ropes and more. Free. epd.org.

Algonquin Lunchapalooza Concert Series: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 23, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Entertainment by Todd Downing: Tall Tales & Silly Songs. Free. algonquin.org.

Hi Infidelity will perform Friday, July 25, during the Lake County Fair at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Courtesy of Hi Infidelity

Lake County Fair: Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 23-24; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 25-26; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Rides, food, live music, motocross, monster trucks, demolition derby, bull riding and more. Music lineup: Wednesday: Operation Glow: Taylor Swift at 8 p.m.; Thursday: The Dixon Bandits at 5 p.m. and Brass From The Past at 8 p.m.; Friday: Second Hand Soul at 6 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 9 p.m.; Saturday: GooRoos at 9 p.m. and No Limit at 9 p.m.; and Sunday: Chicago Latin Groove at 5 p.m. and Classical Blast at 5:30 p.m. $15, $5 for kids 6-12 and 65 and older for one day, $55/$20 for a season pass, free for kids 5 and younger and active military, veterans and dependents with ID. lcfair.com/2025.

Roselle French Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Petal Porch, Main and Prospect streets, Roselle. Outdoor market with rotating vendors offering fresh produce, handcrafted goods, specialty foods and more. roselle.il.us.

Highwood Evening Gourmet Market: 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Over 60 vendors and music from Chicago Diamonds at 6 p.m. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Batavia Farmers Market evening: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, on North River Street, between Wilson and State streets, Batavia. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Bites and Bits Event Series: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Food truck fare and live music. Free. cityrm.org.

UnPlug at the Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Chamber Park, Wheeling. Istvan & His Imaginary Band will perform. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Morton Arboretum’s Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Music, lawn games, food and drinks. Strung Out will perform. $15 for ages 13 and older, $5 for kids 4-12. Advance tickets required: mortonarb.org.

Glendale Heights Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Camera Park, 101 Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Classic Blast Kilts Band will perform. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Free. ghrec.org.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Second Hand Soul Band will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Pino Farina Band will perform. Food for purchase. Free. shopthearb.com.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Wild Daisy will perform. Free. vernonhills.org.

Batavia’s River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. The Sociables will perform. Wine, beer and food for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. bataviaparks.org.

BrightSide Theatre Summer in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Westglen Park, 1516 Westglen Drive, Naperville. This year’s series, “Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue,” features popular and comedic songs from Broadway musicals. In partnership with Naperville Park District. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. brightsidetheatre.com/parks.

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. Mr. Myers will perform Caribbean rock. Food trucks and beverages. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. genevaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Chicago Skyliner Big Band will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Center and Main streets, Bensenville. Food and Disco Circus will perform. Cruise Nights at 6 p.m.; no entry fee. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Thursday, July 24

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Dozens of local merchants offering fresh produce and prepared food, flowers and garden plants, handcrafted merchandise and locally sourced goods. chicago.gov.

The DuPage County Fair returns Thursday through Sunday, July 24-27, to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Daily Herald file photo

DuPage County Fair: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 24; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, July 25; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 26; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Entertainment, animals, food, exhibits, carnival rides and more. Drone light shows at 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 10:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Music lineup: Sammy and The Knights at 7 p.m. Thursday; Two Beer Tommy at 8 p.m. Friday; Michael Lynch Music at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Thankful Dead at 5 p.m. Sunday. $12 for 13 and older; $8 for 62 and older and kids 6-12; and free for kids 5 and younger and active military with ID. Enter at County Farm Road and the main entrance. dupagecountyfair.org.

Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation’s Gator Race: Noon Thursday, July 24, at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. Gators (similar to rubber ducks) will race in heats down the slide. Adopt a gator to compete for prizes. $10 for one gator, $25 for four, $100 for 20. givebutter.com/gatorrace2025.

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/thursday-night-out.

Bolingbrook’s Concerts and Street Markets at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, July 24, on The Row at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Concerts start at 7 p.m. Decades of Rock will perform hits of the 1950s-’80s. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events.

Wrigleyville Night Market: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Specialty foods, crafts and artisanal goods, with live music and kid-friendly activities. Free. gallagherway.com.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 24, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at the Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle: Show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Lincolnwood Fest 2025: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 24; 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 25; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 26; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Proesel Park, 6915 Kostner Ave., Lincolnwood. Live music, a business expo, carnival rides, games, bingo, a Classic Car Show and more. Free. chicagoevents.com/event/lincolnwood-fest.

Pearl Street Market + Concert in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Veterans Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Music from McHenry City Band, local vendors and food trucks. Free. facebook.com/pearlstreetmarketmchenry.

The Sugar Grove Corn Boil features sweet corn, music, fireworks, a carnival and more Thursday through Sunday, July 24-27. Daily Herald file photo

Sugar Grove Corn Boil: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 24; 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 25; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 26; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Volunteer Park, Sugar Grove. Opening parade at 5 p.m. Friday down Bastian Drive into the park. Carnival, live music, corn hole tournament, food, drinks, bingo and more. Bob Bohler Memorial Fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and car show ($10 per entry) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free shuttle service at the library and municipal center. sugargrovecornboil.org.

Westmont Cruisin’ Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 24, on three blocks on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, classic cars, family activities, car clubs, and art and market vendors. All makes and models. Enter at Cass and Norfolk. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Origins of Naperville Walking Tour: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Listen to stories from Naperville’s founding to the generosity of Caroline Martin Mitchell on a walking tour of the west side of downtown Naperville. Tour lasts about 60 minutes and covers about two miles. $15, free for kids younger than 4. Register: napersettlement.org.

Downtown Summer Sounds: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, in Fountain Square, Evanston. Joel Paterson Swing Quartet will perform. Free. downtownevanston.org.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Food from local restaurants and kids’ activities. Music from Radar Waves at 6:30 p.m. and Soul Asylum at 8 p.m. Addison Historical Museum open house from 5:30-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Car show at Green Meadow Shopping Center in spots along Lake Street only. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Music in the Park: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, in Covered Bridge Park, next to 445 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. Big Sky Acoustic Duo will perform. Free. longgrove.org/event/music-in-the-park.

Thirsty Thursdays: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Sparks Fly — The Taylor Swift Experience will perform. Food and craft beverages. Bring a lawn chair. Free. eastdundee.net.

Buffalo Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Mike Rylko Community Park Amphitheater, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. ARRA will perform. Food, beer, wine and soft drinks for purchase. No outside alcohol allowed. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Dogs and their owners can take part in the Canine Carnival Thursday, July 24, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater in Palatine. Courtesy of the Palatine Park District

Canine Carnival: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Activities for dogs and their owners including games and a vendor area. $10 for one person and one dog, $1 for each additional person (or those without dogs). Registration required. palatineparks.org.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Livestream will perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Lake Forest Summer Concerts: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Market Square in Lake Forest. Strung Out will perform, with a car show. Free. LFParksandRec.com.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Petal Plaza, 31 S. Prospect St., Roselle. Music from Hillbilly Rockstarz. Food trucks: Doctor Dogs, Serna’s Grill, Poupee Puf, Pollyanna Brewery and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org.

Sounds of Summer — Thursday Night Acoustic Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Colte Julian will perform. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Hurricane Reggae Band will perform in the plaza. Food and beverage options. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Semple Band will perform. Food trucks at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Carol Stream Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. The Moods will perform. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. carolstream.org.

Elgin’s Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Wing Park, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Libido Funk Circus will perform. Food truck. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. In case of bad weather, the event will be canceled. Free. elginil.gov or facebook.com/cityofelgin.

Film screening: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. Elmhurst Art Museum, in partnership with Chicago Film Archives, presents a screening of selected short films from the Chicago Film Archives Media Mixers series. Light bites and beverages. $20. elmhurstartmuseum.org.

It’s Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Mr. Blotto will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Dancing Queen: ABBA Tribute will perform. Bring a chair and snacks. Buy tickets online for $10 or $12 at the gate. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 24-25, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. New World Men will perform Thursday culminating with a musical fireworks display; Boy Band Night & Semple Band will perform Friday. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Throwbacks will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 24, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Totally Taylor will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Tennessee Whiskey will perform. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Naperville Municipal Band Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme is “The Wonder of Water.” Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Wheaton College, 501 College Ave. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Ongoing

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Free. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 1, off I-94 at the Illinois/Wisconsin border, 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha. Travel back in time for 30 acres of jousting, arts and crafts, food, music, dance, rides, games, entertainers and more. $40, $15 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. renfair.com/bristol.

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through July 31, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

“Hokusai & Ukiyo-e, The Floating World”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 21, at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Timed tickets are $27-$32 or anytime tickets for $40. atthemac.org/events/hokusai.

Patterned by Nature: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 21 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Celebrates the universal attraction to patterns through playfully planted gardens and nature-inspired artistic installations. Admission: $19.95-$21.95 for adults, $13.95-$15.95 for kids 3-12, and free for kids younger than 3. chicagobotanic.org/patterns.

World Fair US: 3-10 p.m. daily through July 28, at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. Bringing together over 80 countries spanning six regional pavilions through live music, dance, crafts, cuisine and fashion. Tickets start at $17 for one day, $70 for family tickets. worldfairus.com.