Chaperone policy to be reinstated at Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago

A chaperone policy is being reactivated beginning Thursday at Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor in Gurnee.

Visitors 15 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult chaperone who is at least 21 years old to enter or remain in the park, the company announced on its Instagram account.

The policy will be in effect all day Thursday through Sunday. On all days following, it will begin at 5 p.m. until the park closes. It applies to all park guests including single-day ticket and season pass holders and members.

No reason was given for reactivating the policy.

Gurnee police responded to a report of shots fired about 8:20 p.m. July 7 in the Six Flags parking lot. Police at the time said there were no known victims but found evidence confirming a shooting had occurred. There was no active threat to the public, police said.

Chaperones must present a valid government-issued photo ID with date of birth at entry. Each chaperone can accompany no more than 10 park guests 15 or younger per day.

Chaperones must accompany their party during entry and remain inside the park for the duration of the visit and reachable by phone at all times. Unaccompanied visitors 15 and under can be removed, according to Six Flags.