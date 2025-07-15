Man gets 20 years in Aurora cocaine crime

Andrew M. Guca

A Des Plaines man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in a drug case in Aurora.

Andrew M. Guca, 51, of the 1600 block of South Cora Street, was sentenced last week by Kane County Judge John Barsanti.

Guca pleaded guilty on May 8 to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Aurora police stopped Guca’s car on June 6, 2023. They found 4 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of $120,000 to $144,000, according to a news release from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Guca will have to serve at least 75% of the sentence before being paroled.