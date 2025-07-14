New youth soccer headquarters, domed field coming to Elgin

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com A former mobile home park in Elgin will become the new headquarters and training facility of the Illinois Youth Soccer Association.

The Illinois Youth Soccer Association plans to construct a new headquarters and training facility in Elgin, complete with a 78-foot-tall, air-supported dome and indoor turf field.

Elgin City Council members last week approved plans to construct the facility on roughly 10 acres at 909 S. McLean Blvd.

The nonprofit IYSA, currently based in Arlington Heights, is one of the largest youth sports groups in Illinois. The organization supports roughly 95,000 players, coaches, and referees. It also oversees competitions and programs tied to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“It’s one more venue that’s going to bring more activity and more people to our city, and it should be an excellent compliment to the big sports complex,” council member Steve Thoren said during Wednesday’s meeting.

The project, estimated to cost between $6 million and $7 million, is planned for the former site of the Bueche mobile home park. It will feature a one-story building with offices, classrooms, and a physical therapy office at the front of the property. A large dome measuring 118,000 square feet will be constructed behind the building. Another full-size outdoor turf field also will be built.

Ian McCormick, project manager and an air-supported structures specialist, said the fabric dome is pressurized from the interior and features redundant inflation systems in case of a power failure.

The facility will be used mainly as a site for youth soccer practices, training, games, and tournaments on weekday afternoons, evenings, and weekends. During off-hours, it may be used for other sports, such as indoor golf, pickleball, flag football, and cricket.

Community Development Director Marc Mylott said nearby restaurants and businesses have long suffered and would benefit from the additional traffic.

“We’re looking at this also as a great catalyst to help those commercial properties across the street,” Mylott said.