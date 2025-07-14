Man killed in motorcycle crash in Geneva Sunday identified
The man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Geneva has been identified by the Kane County coroner.
Eric Gardner, 40, of Sycamore died Sunday on Geneva’s far west side when his motorcycle struck an embankment after veering across traffic on westbound Fabyan Parkway between Wenmoth and Kaneville roads just after 6:30 a.m.
He was discovered by a passing motorist and declared dead at the scene.
The official cause and manner of death are pending further investigation and toxicology results.
