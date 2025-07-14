Buffalo Grove gathering public input on Clove Park

Conceptual rendering of The Clove that envisions a central park within the development. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

The Buffalo Grove community will have a say in the future of a public park at The Clove, the redevelopment of the Town Center at Lake-Cook and McHenry roads.

The village is hosting an interactive design workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, at village hall, 50 Raupp Blvd.

Clove Park will be a one-acre park in the heart of the development.

The village said the “family-friendly, drop-in style event” will be led by village staff in partnership with landscape architects from WRT Planning + Design. The Philadelphia-based firm was hired in March for approximately $108,000.

Community members are encouraged to stop by to share their ideas.

“This park represents a rare and exciting opportunity,” Community Development Director Nicole Woods said. “Because the village owns this park land, we have the ability to truly bring the community’s vision to life. This park is for Buffalo Grove residents, and we want it to be a space that feels authentically theirs.”

The goal is to design a flexible and welcoming space that will be well-used and well-loved for generations to come, village officials said.

“We want to hear your thoughts,” Woods added. “Do you want this space to be active, passive, shaded, open, or something else entirely? What kind of park would you want to visit regularly? This is the chance to help shape that experience.”

Additional public engagement opportunities will be offered throughout the design process. Updates and information about the park can be found at vbg.org/ClovePark, with details on the overall development available at vbg.org/TheClove.