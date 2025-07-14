‘Getting the job done is what counts’: Mundelein mayor taps ex-rival for new village role

Tim Wilson

Rather than metaphorically burying her most recent political rival, Mundelein Mayor Robin Meier has selected him for a prominent village post.

Former Trustee Tim Wilson, whom Meier defeated in April’s mayoral election, was named Monday to an open seat on the village’s planning and zoning commission. Meier had nominated Wilson for the post, and the village board unanimously approved the appointment.

“I’m honored that she’s giving me the opportunity to serve a community I deeply love,” Wilson said before Monday’s board meeting. “I think it says a lot about her leadership.”

Meier said there’s no reason Wilson shouldn’t continue contributing as a public servant.

“To me, getting the job done is what counts,” Meier, who was out of town Monday, said in an email.

As a member of the commission, Wilson will help advise the village board on real estate development proposals, annexation and zoning issues, requests for special-use permits and more. It’s an unpaid position.

Wilson’s knowledge of Mundelein’s comprehensive plan — which guides development — and village hall’s goals for the town will be beneficial, Meier said.

“Tim will bring a lot to the table,” Meier said.

Wilson succeeds former planning commissioner Sophia Schneckloth, who resigned after being elected to the Mundelein High School District 120 board this spring.

A regional sales manager, Wilson grew up in Mundelein and long has been active in a variety of volunteer roles. He was elected to the village board in 2021 and gave up his seat this year to run for mayor against Meier.

The race was unusually cordial by today’s acrimonious standards. Both candidates focused on their own strengths and goals, and neither went after the other on the campaign trail or in interviews.

The appointment to the planning commission isn’t a sign of a political comeback for Wilson. He insisted his days of campaigning for elected office are over.

Not over, however, is his desire to serve the town he’s loved his whole life.

“The most important thing to me is our community,” Wilson said.

The village board appointed one other resident to a different commission Monday night.

David Shutan was named to an open seat on the economic development commission, which works to attract and retain businesses. He succeeds Jennifer Grieco, who was elected to the village board in April.

After the two unanimous votes, both appointees recited their oaths of office and were congratulated by village leaders.