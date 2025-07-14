Cubs believe Ethan Conrad’s injury created a first-round draft opportunity

Marist outfielder Ethan Conrad (23) sprints to first during an NCAA baseball game against Columbia, Friday, March 1, 2024 in New York. Columbia won 15-3. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Cubs pulled a mild surprise in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft by taking Wake Forest outfielder Ethan Conrad with the No. 17 pick.

Conrad was limited to 21 games this spring because of a left shoulder injury, which he suffered while trying to make a diving catch in the outfield. But Cubs scouting director Dan Kantrovitz thought the injury brought some draft value.

“He's somebody, had he played out the entire season, would have been considered in the top 10 in the draft,” Kantrovitz said. “(We) felt it was pretty exceptional value in terms of getting him at 17.

“We feel like he's a potentially dynamic talent. Someone that can stay in center field, somebody that hits for power, can run. Average to above average tools across the board.”

A native of Saugerties, N.Y., Conrad began college closer to home at Marist, then transferred to Wake Forest after a successful summer in the Cape Cod League.

For the Cubs, the key was having a good read on Conrad's talents before the injury happened on March 15. He posted a 1.238 OPS in those 21 games.

“He probably got on our radar while he was at Marist,” Kantrovitz said. “Once he went to the Cape and put up the numbers he did … he became a top target going into this spring.

“We had a number of scouts get in there in the fall to see him, and then in preseason. Despite him playing just 20-plus games, we had a good number of scouting looks to feel comfortable and put us in position to take him in the first round.”

Sox fulfill SoCal dream:

White Sox scouting director Mike Shirley provided a passionate, colorful description of their first-round pick, shortstop Billy Carlson from Corona (Calif.) High School at No. 10.

“I'll be frank, the defense at shortstop is some of the best I've ever seen in the amateur ranks,” Shirley said. “He moves, the hand skill, the feet skill, it's a big-time arm. He does so many things on the defensive side that are elite.”

Carlson, one of three first-round picks from his high school team, was very comfortable on a Zoom call with Chicago reporters late Sunday.

“That face, the Hollywood (connection),” Shirley said. “He does a lot of things a Southern Cal kid's supposed to do to get you excited about as a player. I've always said, one of these days I wanted to take one of those Southern Cal shortstops, because I think they're exciting.

“They put people in the seats. He's got highlight-reel abilities, so I'm super excited about Billy Carlson and glad the White Sox got that opportunity.”

Counsell drafted:

Craig Counsell's son Brady was drafted in the 10th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Brady was announced as a shortstop but played mostly third base and left field for Kansas, hitting .259 with 12 home runs. The Whitefish Bay, Wis., native started college at Minnesota.

Craig Counsell was drafted in the 11th round out of Notre Dame in 1992 and had a long big-league career. One interesting connection is the Cubs hired the son of Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo a few years ago, and now Arizona returned the favor. Nick Lovullo is managing the South Bend Cubs this season.

Schultz struggles:

The MLB Futures Game on Saturday featured a rough outing by White Sox top prospect Noah Schultz. The left-hander from Oswego was touched for 4 runs in less than an inning and was the losing pitcher.

Another Sox representative, outfielder Braden Montgomery, went 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout. Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie had an RBI double and 2 walks for the NL squad. Cubs pitcher Jaxon Wiggins was selected for the game but opted not to play.

Local spotlight:

The Cubs took Downers Grove South grad Noah Edders, a right-handed pitcher from Troy and transfer from Bradley, in the 15th round. He posted a 5.12 ERA this spring.

Two local players who played in college at Arizona were chosen in the late rounds. Right-hander Casey Hintz (St. Viator) went to Seattle in the 16th round, followed by righty Michael Hilker Jr. (Yorkville) to Minnesota in Round 20. Notre Dame shortstop Estevan Moreno (Montini) went to Seattle in Round 20.

