News

Motorcyclist killed in Geneva crash

Posted July 13, 2025 12:37 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

A 39-year-old Sycamore man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Geneva’s far west side, police said.

Geneva police, the Kane County sheriff’s office and the Geneva and Batavia fire departments responded to the crash, which was discovered by passing motorists at 6:37 a.m.

Police said an investigation showed the motorcycle was traveling west on Fabyan Parkway between Wenmoth and Kaneville roads when it veered across the eastbound lanes of traffic and struck an embankment on the south side of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:58 a.m. His identity is being withheld pending notification to his family, officials said.

Geneva police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Kane County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

