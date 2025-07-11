Legislation prompted by Mundelein impact fee fight awaits Gov. Pritzker’s signature

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2022 Members of the Wirtz family have proposed turning nearly 800 acres of their ancestral property in Mundelein into a residential and commercial development called Ivanhoe Village. State legislation prompted by a dispute over the plan awaits action from Gov. JB Pritzker.

After a nearly monthlong delay, legislation prompted by a controversy in Mundelein that clarifies municipal officials’ ability to demand real estate developers help fund school construction projects awaits Gov. JB Pritzker’s signature.

The bill’s primary champion, Democratic state Rep. Daniel Didech of Buffalo Grove, confirmed this week that he’s lifted a procedural hold that had been in place since it cleared the General Assembly in May.

Pritzker has until Aug. 23 to sign the bill into law. A spokesperson this week said it’s under review.

“I trust the governor and his team to give this matter thoughtful consideration,” Didech said. “Regardless, we will continue to evaluate any necessary next steps to protect taxpayers and support our local schools.”

Didech introduced the legislation in April to resolve a dispute regarding the Wirtz family’s proposed Ivanhoe Village residential and commercial development in Mundelein.

The Blackhawks-owning family and its Wirtz Realty Corporation want to construct thousands of houses, townhouses and apartments — as well as retail and light industrial buildings — on the family’s 773-acre ancestral property near Route 60 and Peterson Road.

Officials with Fremont Elementary School District 79 and Mundelein High School District 120 expect Ivanhoe Village will significantly increase enrollment on their campuses.

Under an agreement between the Mundelein village board and Wirtz Realty, the school districts will receive payments from Wirtz Realty based on formulas corresponding to the homes being built. The arrangement was expected to generate about $6.6 million for District 79 and about $4.3 million for District 120.

School officials say those sums aren’t large enough. District 79 officials wanted $90 million from Wirtz Realty; District 120 officials wanted $22 million.

Village officials said they negotiated the formulas because they don’t have the legal authority to mandate impact fees.

Didech disagrees. He said he drafted the bill to confirm municipalities’ ability to impose fees on developers to help fund new schools that are directly tied to specific housing developments.

“The legislation will leave no doubt that the village does in fact have the authority to secure this necessary funding for our local schools and avoid unnecessary property tax increases,” Didech said.

Didech’s 59th District includes a large portion of Mundelein but not the Wirtz property. That land is in the neighboring 52nd District, which is represented by Republican Marty McLaughlin of Barrington Hills. McLaughlin, who couldn’t be reached for comment, initially supported the bill but voted against its final form — as did other Republicans in the suburban delegation.

In contrast, the bill was overwhelmingly supported by the delegation’s Democrats. In addition to Didech, sponsors included Democratic state Rep. Laura Faver Dias of Grayslake and Democratic state Sens. Adriane Johnson of Buffalo Grove and Mark Walker of Arlington Heights.

Despite its popularity, Didech put the legislation on hold so village and school officials and Wirtz family representatives could restart negotiations and resolve their disagreement. The move followed the swearing-in of a new mayor in Mundelein, Robin Meier, and the addition of three new trustees to the village board.

While some conversations have been held, Meier has said meaningful discussions will have to wait until after Pritzker signs the bill.

As such, Didech removed the hold in late June.

“Given her promise to engage in good faith with the school districts, I sent the bill to the governor,” Didech said.

District 79 Superintendent Trisha Kocanda called the legislation “a critical opportunity for Mayor Meier to facilitate an improved agreement for all parties involved, including our taxpayers.”

Kocanda’s counterpart in District 120, Cory Tafoya, said his team is “committed to collaborating with the village.”

