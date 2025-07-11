These 16 Kane County ZIP codes are high-risk for lead exposure

Officials with the Kane County Health Department say they are committed to addressing pediatric lead poisoning. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

The Illinois Department of Public Health has identified 16 ZIP codes in Kane County that are high-risk for lead exposure, according to a news release.

Lead poisoning is the top environmental illness in children, primarily caused by lead-based paint in older homes, according to the IDPH.

Children can ingest paint chips and contaminated dust from deteriorated or disturbed lead-based paint in homes built before 1978. Other exposures may come from imported goods or food that contain lead, according to the IDPH.

Last fall, the state identified 10 Kane ZIP codes.

With additional testing, more areas have since been added to the list:

• 60109 — Burlington

• 60110 — Carpentersville

• 60118 — Dundee

• 60120, 60121, 60123 — Elgin

• 60144 — Kaneville

• 60151 — Maple Park, Virgil and Cortland

• 60174 — St. Charles

• 60177 — South Elgin

• 60505 — Aurora

• 60506 — Aurora and Montgomery

• 60507 — Aurora

• 60510 — Batavia

• 60511 — Big Rock

• 60542 — North Aurora

No level of lead in the body is considered safe, especially for young children.

The bodies and brains of babies and young children grow rapidly, and exposure to any amount of lead can cause growth issues, learning disabilities, hearing loss, and speech and memory deficits, according to the IDPH.

Under Illinois law, any child living in a high-risk ZIP code is to be tested automatically at 12 and 24 months, public health officials said.

“We remain deeply committed to addressing pediatric lead poisoning,” Kane County Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in the release.

Parents and health care providers are encouraged to prioritize lead screening for children under 6 years old and to act quickly if exposure is identified.

“Lead exposure continues to pose serious risks to a child’s development and long-term health. It’s critical that we adhere to state lead testing requirements not only in the high-risk ZIP codes, but across Kane County,” Isaacson said. “Preventing lead poisoning and intervening early are important steps in safeguarding the health of our children.”

Preventive measures at home include frequent handwashing, removing shoes upon entering your home, providing nutritious meals, keeping floors clean, and avoiding planting a vegetable garden in soil around older homes, according to the release.

More information about the county’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Program is available online at kanehealth.com.