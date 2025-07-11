Man dies at Centennial Beach in Naperville

A 27-year-old man died after being found unconscious in the water at Centennial Beach in Naperville, officials said.

The man was found around 6 p.m. on Thursday in the water at the pool, 500 W. Jackson Ave., according to a statement from the Naperville Park District.

He was taken to Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he was pronounced deceased, officials said.

“Out of respect for the individual’s family and pending further investigation, the Park District will not be providing any further comment,” the park district said in a statement.

Park district officials said Centennial Beach will remain closed on Friday, July 11.