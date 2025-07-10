Gas line break causes road closure in Buffalo Grove

Luke Zurawski/lzurawski@dailyherald.com Buffalo Grove announced a portion of Arlington Heights Road is closed due to a gas line break.

The Village of Buffalo Grove announced on social media that Arlington Heights Road north of Checker Road is currently closed in both directions due a gas line break.

The announcement was made around 12:30 p.m.

The village predicted the repair would take three to four hours.

No further information was offered about the leak or what may have caused it.

Meanwhile, the village is advising the public to take alternate routes.